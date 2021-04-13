But there’s a flip side to this dilemma that I am unsure some critics understand how to navigate yet, and that is refusing to cover a film or director or star over moral concerns about their behavior. Such blackballing may make critics feel virtuous. But in doing so, they’re conceding that criticism is just another branch of PR — that our power isn’t to shape a comprehensive, wide-ranging discussion of film, but purely to call attention to its existence.

This dynamic may be at work in the paucity of coverage for “Crisis,” an opioid epidemic drama that stars Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans and Greg Kinnear. That’s a buzzworthy cast that should have set charts on fire during the pandemic’s slim pickings. And yet, almost no one is talking about it, in part because the lineup also includes Armie Hammer, who has been accused of, though not charged with, sexual assault.

Then there’s the case of Woody Allen. Because of allegations that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, Allen, as legendary critic David Thomson puts it in his new book, “A Light in the Dark: A History of Movie Directors,” “has been made an outcast, a chronic director (at eighty-four) whose films cannot be released in his homeland.”

Allen’s films can be released in the United States, of course. But given critical coolness to him in recent years, the better question is whether distributors who might once have lunged at the opportunity now see him as worth the hassle. Despite starring it-boy Timothée Chalamet, Allen’s latest film released in America, “A Rainy Day in New York,” has just 106 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, just under half the average number of reviews for his previous five films.

More explicit, organized blackout campaigns can clearly be effective. As Katie Herzog chronicled in the Stranger last year, director Jason Lei Howden’s “Guns Akimbo” earned a boycott campaign from nerd-culture sites after Howden harshly (and, in a few cases, inaccurately) criticized film writers on Twitter. As a result, the movie got almost no buzz.

But these incidents raise questions about what a critic’s job is. Implicit in these decisions not to review movies out of moral concern about the behavior of the people involved in making them is that discussion, on some level, is endorsement. A similar conversation could be had around the websites that announced they would refuse to review any film that played only in theaters or did not provide a review link for critics: Merely reviewing or covering a film playing in theaters was treated as tantamount to an endorsement of returning to theaters, rather than a discussion about the artistic merit of the film in question.

Any risk that a review might drive someone to check out a movie made by a person who’s transgressed, seems, by this logic, to be a risk not worth taking. The value of the art doesn’t matter in this calculation, nor does the possibility that everyone else in the film has a sterling character and might be harmed by a blackout.

That’s a bizarre abdication of critics’ power, and one that positions critics as mere adjuncts of studio PR departments. If we’re not in this business to shape how the public thinks and talks about films on a higher level, we might as well quit our jobs — or freelance gigs — and go into PR for ourselves, accepting only clients we feel good about.

As Thomson notes in his book, critical standards change over time; he worries that “Belle Du Jour” would be too problematic to critical and programmer sensibilities alike to earn a prestige festival slot today, and dreads the idea that the great Howard Hawks’s use of the director’s chair to acquire “access to women” may earn him a spot on future blacklists.

Still, a person responds how they respond to art — and artists. “Valid criticism must never lose touch with the critic’s whole response,” wrote the great British critic Robin Wood in an essay included in the 1976 collection “Personal Views.” “The question of values . . . is necessarily as central to criticism as it is to art, though in criticism as in art it can often remain implicit.”

But there’s a difference between considering the morality of a work in question as part of a larger conversation, and reducing the entire value of a work to the morality of the workers making it. As Thomson argues, we seem to be losing the ability to hold two noncontradictory ideas in our head at once.

“Ingmar Bergman may have been a great artist, and a sacred monster. Can we handle that double act?” Thomson writes. The double act in question will undoubtedly generate reaction — that’s part of the “whole response” Wood described.

But if it’s the only response, we’ve become moralists rather than critics or movie-lovers. And we should ask ourselves if that’s what we want to be.