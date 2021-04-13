He hasn’t succumbed to the deficit scolds. He has made one excellent appointment after another, building a diverse administration full of highly skilled officials.

In short, there has been a limited amount of things for liberals to take issue with, especially considering the reasonable fears that Biden might be just a caretaker president who would spend four years searching in vain for the moderate middle before accepting his gold watch and retiring to Delaware’s gentle pastures.

Instead, Biden has strong approval ratings and is doing about as good a job as anyone could have hoped navigating the political moment. People are throwing around comparisons to FDR and LBJ.

But what if this turns out to be the political high point of his presidency?

I don’t mean to be too pessimistic. But we may look back and say that these first few months — culminating in the passage (one hopes) of the infrastructure bill, which would be a huge and far-reaching accomplishment — were the easy part.

That’s because covid relief and infrastructure are the political low-hanging fruit: Republicans may gripe about them (with every last one voting nay), but they have bipartisan support in the public and deliver tangible, visible benefits to the vast majority of Americans.

That won’t be the case with much of the rest of Biden’s agenda.

In a more democratic system, that agenda could still proceed, with some parts of it passing into law and other parts falling short. But as long as the filibuster remains in place in the Senate, nothing outside of that small number of reconciliation bills will pass — not electoral reform, not health care reform, not civil rights, not workers’ rights, not gun reform, not immigration, none of it.

Not only that, the Democrats who would need to sign on to filibuster reform, especially Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), will be less willing to do so to secure passage of a bill with a more clearly partisan valence, such as the sweeping electoral reform Democrats have proposed.

Had filibuster reform been necessary for something like infrastructure, which reads to many voters as nonpartisan, that would have been one thing. But senators whose entire political identity is built on crossing the aisle (and restraining their own party) won’t finally agree to change the filibuster for legislation that they perceive as too controversial.

Biden could still try to make a legislative push on something like a public option for health insurance, but that creates a dilemma: Following through on that campaign promise and showing the party base that he’s still committed to it would mean an almost inevitable defeat in Congress, and no president wants to look like a loser.

The administration, of course, insists that all will be well in the end. “I do not think the assessment of how we are doing becomes harsh if any one thing takes longer to get done,” Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti told CNN’s Ron Brownstein.

And they certainly worked hard to integrate climate, racial equity, and inequality into those first big bills, trying to address a broad range of goals at the first available legislative opportunity.

But once those opportunities are behind him, Biden’s efforts in those areas will be restricted to what can be done in the executive branch, at least unless Democrats expand their majorities in the 2022 midterm elections (an unlikely prospect at best).

Advertisement

Which, to be clear, is often a great deal. But executive actions are usually far less dramatic and headline-grabbing than legislative fights, and that means the liberal wing of the Democratic Party — which right now is feeling pretty good about Biden — may grow increasingly dissatisfied as their legislative agenda flounders.

It also means that Republicans, who have struggled to come up with any attack against Biden that could stick as he has pursued these broadly popular initiatives, could find their feet again. When the president isn’t handing out checks to families or repairing bridges, it becomes easier to whip up pseudo-scandals and create resentment.

We’re just three months into the Biden presidency, and there are plenty of political ups and downs to come. So we shouldn’t let his early successes fool us into thinking things are going to keep going well forever. Biden has done an admirable job thus far, but there could be challenging times ahead.