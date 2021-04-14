That is what happens when you slash corporate rates, invent new deductions and include provisions that allow businesses to shift money overseas. As to the latter, the Biden administration wants to cut out, or at least reduce, that avenue of tax avoidance. The current system sets up a “race to the bottom” in which countries are trying to outdo one another by offering the lowest rates. “That’s why President Biden has coupled his plan to increase US corporate tax rates with a renewed effort to persuade the 37 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to agree on global minimum standards for tax rates,” Rattner writes.

With that data, and the understanding that more than 50 big companies paid no federal income taxes last year, Biden already had a powerful argument to start forcing corporations to pay more. His argument got stronger on Tuesday.

The New York Times reports, “The United States is losing approximately $1 trillion in unpaid taxes every year, Charles Rettig, the Internal Revenue Service commissioner, estimated on Tuesday, arguing that the agency lacks the resources to catch tax cheats.” In recent years, the failure to collect money owed to the Treasury surged. “The last official estimate from the I.R.S. was that an average of $441 billion per year went unpaid from 2011 to 2013,” the Times reports.

Why is this? Because Congress has starved the IRS of funds needed to patrol the increasingly complicated tax code it created. The IRS chief noted that the vast majority of the tax gap comes from uncollected (i.e., evaded) taxes on corporations and the rich. Think of it as an extra tax cut for corporate America and for the super-rich. (The Wall Street Journal cites “[t]he growth of cryptocurrencies and foreign-source income, as well as outside estimates that suggest a tax gap of $7.5 trillion over the next decade.”)

The notion that Republicans are friends of working-class Americans is laughable, given that they have been the ones to cut corporate and high-income individual rates, create new and arcane tax breaks ($74 billion was lost as a result of the 20 percent deduction for S corporations in the 2017 tax cuts), and deny the IRS the ability to collect from the rich.

This should infuriate ordinary Americans who have no tax shelters, shenanigans or shifty financial advisers to help them get around what is owed. The White House would be wise to highlight the parts of its funding for the American Jobs Plan that aim to ensure corporations are paying something.

The fact sheet that the White House released when it rolled out its plan detailed a bunch of these: “The President’s tax reform proposal will increase the minimum tax on U.S. corporations to 21 percent and calculate it on a country-by-country basis so it hits profits in tax havens,” the White House explained. In addition, “This plan also denies deductions to foreign corporations on payments that could allow them to strip profits out of the United States if they are based in a country that does not adopt a strong minimum tax.” A 15 percent minimum tax on the income corporations report to shareholders, known as book income, as well as an elimination of tax breaks for fossil fuel companies, were included as well.

Now, if Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Republicans think Biden’s proposed tax rate of 28 percent is too high (still lower than it has been since World War II, with the exception of the get-rich-quick years following the 2017 tax cuts), then let them tighten the screws further on these and other tax dodges, raise the minimum tax and generously fund the IRS. Republicans will have their hands full thinking up a rationale to oppose making corporations pay their fair share — even if it is only a minimum tax.