But, like both Sens. Warner and Kaine, who are replaying one of the commonwealth’s oldest political traditions — aging in place in the U.S. Senate — the “forward” slogan is losing its luster.

In a new online ad supporting former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) in the June 8 gubernatorial primary, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) says he’s backing his predecessor to become his successor because “with Terry, we can build on our progress, and keep moving Virginia forward.”

Got that? According to the party’s grandees, the best way to move ahead is with a retread.

There’s ample political reasoning behind such a transparently defensive, backward-looking move. As The Post’s Greg Schneider reported:

Northam’s political adviser, Mark Bergman, essentially cast the governor’s endorsement of McAuliffe in pragmatic terms: “The governor feels that … progress could be washed away if we don’t win in this November’s election, so having a proven vote-getter, a proven candidate is good for the party and good for our ability to hold the majority in the House,” Bergman said.

It’s a rather stunning admission that the party’s leaders have so little faith in the candidates of the future.

Can McAuliffe get votes? Sure. He did defeat Republican gubernatorial nominee Ken Cuccinelli II in 2013. And there’s no question of McAuliffe’s essential role in helping Democrats win control of the state Senate in 2019 — a role a scandal-plagued Northam was unable to fulfill.

It’s also a sure thing McAuliffe can raise money — and if he is the nominee, he will need plenty of it to keep pace with a likely well-funded GOP nominee.

That would be a change from 2013, when McAuliffe raised and spent far more money than Cuccinelli but managed to eke out only a narrow plurality on Election Day.

Let’s not forget that late polling in that race showed McAuliffe was as unpopular as Cuccinelli — usually a sign of Election Day disaster. Some voted for McAuliffe’s because they disliked Cuccinelli, not because they liked McAuliffe.

Things have, ahem, moved forward. McAuliffe had the state’s top job for four years and did reasonably well in the position. Since then, Virginia Democrats gained trifecta control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation, expanded their numbers in the state’s congressional delegation and extended the Virginia GOP’s drought in statewide elections.

This should be the time for Democrats to go to the next level, to do something historic, such as nominating a Black woman for governor, for example, to help cement the progress they’ve made and breathe new life and fresh purpose into the old “forward” slogan.

Instead, we get this poignant image, also from The Post’s Greg Schneider:

Standing before a statue of Maggie Walker, the nation’s first Black woman to charter a bank, [Sen. Jennifer] McClellan struggled to be heard over passing traffic. “Virginians are not looking backwards,” she said, “they’re looking forwards.”

Virginians are, indeed, looking forward to a post-coronavirus world where they can get back to work, school and life. The ones looking back are Democratic grandees. Like Northam, they may sincerely believe the only way forward is with a blast from the recent past.

What they are really counting on is that inertia and nostalgia can win in November. Maybe, against a destructively backward-looking GOP, Democrats can win again, and the next generation of leaders will get their turn, finally, in 2025.

Unless Northam wants to run again.