Alas, that is not usually the national mood on this day. But the way we talk about this issue obscures something important: When it comes to taxes, Americans are mostly liberals caught in a conservative system.

The first part should be familiar by now: In poll after poll, Americans say they’re not that upset with how much they themselves have to pay in taxes; what upsets them more than anything else is the idea that corporations and the rich aren’t paying their fair share.

And if you look around the world, you see that on the whole, Americans pay extremely low taxes. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in 2019 our taxes equaled 24.5 percent of our GDP. Compare that with the United Kingdom (33 percent), Germany (38.8 percent) the Netherlands (39.3 percent) and France (45.4 percent). Among 37 developed countries, only Turkey, Ireland, Chile, Colombia and Mexico had lower tax-to-GDP ratios than the United States.

And of course, citizens of those countries that pay more, get more. They all have universal health coverage. Many have government-funded universal child care, free college, generous paid family leave policies and all kinds of other social supports that make life less cruel and uncertain.

We don’t have those things in the United States in large part because one of our two major parties is implacably, eternally opposed to any tax increases, especially those that might inconvenience those who are hoarding an increasingly large share of Americans’ wealth.

If you ask them, conservatives say that you should be happy our tax system is as progressive as it is. In fact, they’ll argue that we have an unusually progressive tax system. But they reach that conclusion by focusing on the most progressive parts of the system — especially federal income taxes — while ignoring other kinds of taxes that are far less progressive, including sales taxes.

When you combine all the kinds of taxes people pay, you see the system is almost flat. As this report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy shows, in 2018, Americans in the middle of the income distribution paid 25.4 percent of their income in taxes, while those in the top 1 percent paid 30.4 percent.

So it isn’t like we’re squeezing the rich — especially since every time the Republican Party wins control in Washington, they can count on a big, fat tax cut. Republicans might or might not accomplish any other goals when in power, but they absolutely, positively will cut taxes for the wealthy.

You have to credit them for one thing: Their commitment to low taxes for corporations and the wealthy is no opportunistic pose. They believe in it so fervently that they’ll take enormous political risks to further that goal.

Consider the new infrastructure bill. President Biden suggested paying for all that popular spending on roads and bridges and water systems and broadband and elder care by partially rolling back the tax cut Republicans gave to corporations in 2017. Before that cut passed, the corporate income tax rate was 35 percent; the Republican cut lowered it to 21 percent, and Biden would bring it halfway back, to 28 percent.

Yet Republicans reacted to that idea as though Biden had suggested paying for infrastructure by slaughtering America’s population of puppies and kittens. It’s a “nonnegotiable red line,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). Asked how much support there might be for such a measure, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) replied, “I don’t think there will be any.”

Yet early polling on infrastructure shows that when you tell people it could be paid for with a corporate tax increase, support for it rises significantly.

Biden may or may not succeed in pushing through a modest increase in tax rates for the wealthy. But more significant reforms — such as removing all tax breaks for investment and inheritances and simply taxing all income, no matter its source, at the same rates — are far less likely. We’re certainly not going to overhaul the whole system to bring in the magnitude of revenue that would put us on par with our European allies.

Nevertheless, you should still celebrate Tax Day. It’s a time to recall that we’re all chipping in to keep America running — and even if your boss’s boss ought to be paying more, you can say that you’ve done your part. There aren’t too many more patriotic things you get the chance to do.

