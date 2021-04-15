First, while the decision to pull out of Afghanistan is risky, the rationale behind it and the way it was carried out were greatly reassuring. The State Department conducted a thorough review. It consulted with allies. The president received all points of view. With decades of experience dealing with the Pentagon and evaluating how they evaluate wars, President Biden made an informed decision that the only winnable mission (killing Osama bin Laden and vastly degrading terrorists’ ability to strike the homeland from Afghanistan) was won long ago and that the longer project of building a durable Afghan government was beyond our reach. Not everyone might agree with the conclusion (or might have serious misgivings), but this is how foreign policy decision-making should be conducted.

Second, perhaps the best reason for Biden’s decision is that the world has vastly changed. The need to focus on different, more virulent threats requires the administration to pivot away from the (small) risk of Afghanistan-based terrorist attacks, which can be further minimized by superior intelligence-gathering.

To that point, director of national intelligence Avril Haines, in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, led off her presentation of the annual threat assessment with China, calling the nation “an unparalleled priority for the intelligence community.” She then moved to Russia, Iran and North Korea, followed by cyberterrorism, climate change, international drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. From there, she moved to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (which are now spread around the globe) and domestic terrorism. After all that came Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, which she classified as “regional conflicts [that] continue to fuel humanitarian crises, undermine stability and threaten U.S. persons and interests.”

In other words, Afghanistan is historically and militarily significant but quite low on our list of concerns right now. Biden underscored that point on Thursday, demonstrating that the era of coddling Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to an end.

The Post reports: “The Biden administration on Thursday imposed the first significant sanctions targeting the Russian economy in several years in order to punish the Kremlin for a cyberespionage campaign against the United States and efforts to influence the presidential election, according to senior U.S. officials. The administration also sanctioned six Russian companies that support Russian spy services’ cyberhacking operations and will expel 10 intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover in the United States.” In doing so, the administration identified “the Russian intelligence service SVR as responsible for the hacking operation commonly known as SolarWinds.” Those pining for a muscular response to Russian aggression breathed a sigh of relief.

In his statement accompanying the announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared these sanctions were designed “to hold the Russian Government to account for the SolarWinds intrusion, reports of bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and attempts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections.” He also reminded the Russians that “together with partners and allies, on March 2 the U.S. responded to Russia’s attempt to poison Aleksey Navalny using a chemical weapon and his subsequent arrest and imprisonment.” He reiterated, “We remain concerned about Navalny’s health and treatment in prison, and call for his unconditional release.”

Within the space of a few days, the apparatus of our intelligence community and diplomatic corps has shifted. The administration has new priorities, starting with China and Russia. The pivot reflects seriousness of purpose and an awareness that even since Biden left office as vice president in January 2017, the world has changed. The new president seems to understand that the United States is in an existential fight with our democratic allies against illiberal regimes, about which the last administration was truly clueless, if not indifferent.

The president and his administration appear both competent and cognizant of our most formidable enemies. That’s the difference an election can make.

