The trouble with the first is that the individual provisions in the plan are extremely popular — and that includes things Republicans have dismissed as not “real” infrastructure.

A new poll for the New York Times by Survey Monkey finds the overall plan is backed by 64 percent of Americans. Importantly, large majorities support both the “real” and “fake” infrastructure provisions: 84 percent support funding for highways, roads and bridges and 78 percent support funding for ports, waterways and airports (“real”), while 67 percent support funding for mass transit and 78 percent support it for nationwide high-speed broadband (“fake”).

Republicans are increasingly confident in their second attack, or they’re pretending to be. The Times reports that they are supposedly “eager” to wage this fight, believing that “voters will sour on even popular spending provisions if they are offset by tax increases that could chill investment and economic growth.”

But the new polling suggests grounds for skepticism that this will be that effective.

The Times/Survey Monkey poll, for instance, finds that only 35 percent of Americans are less likely to support the Biden plan if it’s paid for by tax hikes on corporations.

And a new Navigator poll, done by the Democratic firm Global Strategy Group, surveyed opinion of individual tax provisions in the Biden plan. All are popular: 74 percent of voters support closing loopholes that multinationals use to park revenues offshore; 69 percent back raising taxes on income over $400,000; and 56 percent support raising the corporate rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.

You should treat partisan polling with skepticism. But in this case, it’s useful as a window into Democrats’ thinking: They are clearly gearing up to sell the specifics of their proposed tax hikes, which will highlight ways that corporations keep their tax bills low and that the income tax hike would only hit the very affluent.

And those findings are supported by nonpartisan polling: A recent Morning Consult poll found that 65 percent of Americans support raising taxes on corporations to fund Biden’s infrastructure plan. If voters are told who is being taxed and what that will pay for, majorities support it.

Obviously Democrats could still lose the argument if they let Republicans get away with defining the Biden plan as “tax hikes on everybody” to fund a “liberal wish list.”

And there are some warning signs: This week’s Quinnipiac poll found pluralities think Biden wants tax hikes on income below $400,000 and that Biden wants too much spending. But that poll also found large majorities do support the tax hikes Biden actually has proposed.

Democrats don’t have to allow Republicans to define the debate. And Republicans face a built in disadvantage.

Remember the larger context here: Democrats would fund all these popular expenditures in part by reversing some of the 2017 GOP tax cuts on corporations, which means undoing parts of one of the most unpopular laws in recent memory.

So Republicans will have to not just defend those tax cuts for corporations, but also to argue that they were awesome job-creating powerhouses, and that undoing them would cost jobs.

But that flies directly in the face of immediate and recent experience. The tax cuts didn’t actually fuel job-creating investment. And many people are hurting badly right now.