ACPS Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. and APS Superintendent Francisco Durán are both without concrete plans on how to operationalize three-feet distancing a month after the CDC guidance came out. Hutchings remarked during a school board meeting that managing complicated school operations in any way other than at a limited capacity seemed impossible. Durán called it “a monumental logistical nightmare” — the same words tens of thousands of Arlington and Alexandria parents use to describe virtual school and work for the past year, waiting on the repeated empty promises to return to school as soon as the ever-changing metrics allowed.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Arlington and Alexandria’s school board members have been hesitant or outright unwilling to press staff for plans for increased in-person learning. The Arlington School Board hasn’t taken a single vote in 13 months on returning kids to school. Alexandria hasn’t fared much better. Over the past year, school board members have been reluctant to ask those working for them for concrete numbers, plans or answers as to why dozens of classrooms and hundreds of seats remain empty, Mondays have been eliminated from teacher-led instruction, elementary school days are shortened, elementary specials are virtual and special education students are being taught on iPads and Chromebooks.

Local officials are elected to make hard decisions, advocate for their constituents and direct local government. In Arlington and Alexandria, these local officials appear to forget that some of their constituents, and in many cases, their most vulnerable constituents, are children, consistently leaving them behind and failing to advocate for policies that would put them on a path to success.

Recent studies by Reuters and the CDC present facts obvious to even a casual observer: Virtual education for children leads to increased mental health stresses and higher rates of absenteeism and disengagement. Internal assessments in Arlington show declines in meeting literacy benchmarks and increases in failing grades, especially for Black and Hispanic students and English language learners, and increases in failing grades. ACPS data shows absenteeism for secondary students significantly higher for its Black and Hispanic learners, and double the percentage of Ds and Fs from the same period last year. APS and ACPS speak platitudes about equity but seem to forget that collecting data and creating strategic plans aren’t the end game — they actually need to address it; and they have a real opportunity right now.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Students in Arlington and Alexandria deserve better. Young children, so desperate for new faces and routines, deserve more school. Middle-schoolers, who creep out of their room two days a week pretending not to care but are immaculately dressed and nervous, deserve more school. High-schoolers, trying to prepare for college and careers, are missing hands-on technical classes, labs and extra-curriculars and remain underserved by their school system. Students of all ages with unstable home lives need five days a week of school to provide consistency and routine; they need teachers and staff as calm, protecting presences in their lives; and they need a safe space to speak to other adults. Young children, especially, need to move their bodies and work their brains away from screens.

Eight weeks of the 2020-2021 school year remain, roughly 20 percent of the year. That’s 24 possible additional in-person days — more than the entire length of summer school ACPS and APS are working so hard to implement. These two school systems need to pivot from the “impossible” mind-set and improve the status quo immediately.

Arlington and Alexandria pride themselves on being progressive localities that support strong education systems. Unfortunately, thanks to the failure of their leaders, kids in Arlington and Alexandria remain at home today while their friends in neighboring jurisdictions get the education they need.