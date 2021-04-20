The White House plan has left Republicans and some moderate Democrats grasping for alternatives. Do they really want to say broadband isn’t infrastructure? Haven’t they previously supported water and energy infrastructure repair? Likewise, their objections to a 28 percent corporate tax rate find little public support. Corporate America may grouse, but the average American approves of forcing corporations to pay something.

Wary of duplicating their obstructionist behavior in response to the hugely popular rescue bill, White House critics are inching toward a response that amounts to “Yes, but smaller.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Republicans Sens. John Cornyn (Tex.) and Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) are among those suggesting they would support an infrastructure bill amounting to around $800 billion. That naturally raises the question: Well, if $800 billion is acceptable, why not $1.2 trillion or $1.5 trillion? Instead of building a bill from the bottom up — these are the things we need and here is the cost — they’ve chosen an arbitrary number. That, in turn, forces them to explain what is not necessary and why $800 billion is fine but $2.2 trillion is not.

Likewise, some Senate Democrats say 25 percent, not 28 percent, is the appropriate tax rate for corporations. But why? There is no evidence that 25 percent will allow for corporate growth and profits while 28 percent will strangle the economy. Similarly, some Republicans have drifted toward the idea of increasing gas taxes instead of Biden’s proposed corporate tax reforms, but do they really want Americans making $60,000 or so to pay higher gas taxes rather than forcing the 55 corporations that paid zero dollars in federal taxes in 2020 to pay some tax?

The arbitrary responses to Biden’s well-conceived, popular plan suggest a lack of thoughtfulness and political acumen. The White House has the advantage of the bully pulpit and an effective early rollout. When faced with the low-ball $800 billion response, Biden and his negotiators would be wise to hold firm, point out their opponents’ lack of vision and insist they put together a package that addresses the whole panoply of infrastructure needs.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As for the tax rate, the White House might agree to, say, 27 percent and then challenge wavering Democrats to come up with a funding mechanism to pay for the rest so long as it does not hit those making less than $400,000.

In short, the White House’s critics are flailing for an alternative bill. What they are missing is a rationale for a smaller package. Biden’s decision to put out an immense, bold plan that contains a raft of popular measures seems to have left critics on Capitol Hill flat-footed. “Yes, but smaller” is rarely an effective negotiating posture.