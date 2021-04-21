Or as Politico put it, “You’d almost think the early Biden presidency is poll-tested, based on our latest POLITICO/Morning Consult survey”; they then rattled off a series of Biden initiatives the public supports, including the coronavirus relief bill, infrastructure, and leaving Afghanistan.

Of course, Biden isn’t doing those things because polls say they’re popular, it just happens that much of his agenda is supported by most of the public. But how long can he keep that up?

Like any successful politician, Biden is benefiting from good timing. He came into office at a moment when the conventional wisdom about the danger of running deficits was breaking down, and the pandemic made the need for strong government particularly urgent. He has taken advantage not just by promoting aggressive government action, but by proposing bills that spend enormous sums in highly visible ways that offer direct benefits to people.

And he’s not done.

The administration is about to propose what it calls the American Families Plan, which would spend hundreds of billions of dollars on child care, paid family leave, and other priorities (all of which are popular), to be paid for with tax increases on the wealthy (which are also popular).

Biden has proposed — or is expected to propose — a half dozen education programs that would constitute the largest federal investment in education in at least a half century. Any one of them would be significant on its own. Taken together, if approved by Congress, they form a cradle-to-college plan that aims to reduce inequities that course through American schools by infusing hundreds of billions of dollars into virtually every level of the system.

Republicans will of course call all this “socialism,” but that’s an abstract argument about ideology, which is at a disadvantage when placed against actual benefits you and your community might receive. When Republicans have succeeded in fighting Democratic spending proposals, they usually convinced people that the proposals themselves were bad, not that they were good things (money for your schools!) but violated ideological principles most Americans don’t particularly care about.

Nevertheless, there are limits to how much the president can simply give people things they like, and many issues don’t affect most Americans directly. Witness the recent controversy over the refugee program, where Biden wavered on his initial promise to significantly increase the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. The issue is politically complicated, and there’s no widely popular solution just waiting to be implemented.

Before long, Biden will run out of hugely popular initiatives that will provide widely dispersed and tangible benefits as they separate Republicans from their own constituents while they unite Democrats.

Because he’s only been in office a few months, Biden hasn’t yet started a political fight he knows will be long and difficult, something akin to the push for the Affordable Care Act. That legislation took a full year and required multiple nail-biting votes in Congress, and though it was ultimately popular, it fed GOP opposition to his presidency and lingered for years as a source of conflict.

And while many presidents suffered some kind of early misstep or defeat, Biden hasn’t yet. But sooner or later he will.

For now, his administration has managed to find “bipartisan” initiatives to press, which it defines that way if they get support from a good number of Republican voters even if no Republicans in Congress support them. That’s not just a rhetorical game; it also shows that their strategy is heavy on broadly popular initiatives.

But there are only so many policy areas where they can find that kind of support. Sooner or later, Biden will have to start pursuing the parts of his agenda that Republicans will unite in opposition to. Then he’ll be caught in a familiar cycle of polarization.

He could just put those things off — not try to pass the public health insurance option he proposed during the campaign, or neglect the comprehensive immigration reform Democrats have long supported. But he can’t do it forever.

Many of us have been surprised at how aggressive Biden has been in pursuing liberal goals and proposing ambitious programs, given his long-cultivated reputation as a moderate compromiser. But it’s one thing to advocate a huge new investment that you know will be popular; it’s another to try to pass something you know will be controversial and unite the other side against you.

This has always been a strange contrast in American politics: Democrats have an overwhelmingly popular agenda but live in constant fear that the public will reject them, while Republicans have a largely unpopular agenda they pursue with utter confidence. So far, Biden has shown the kind of confidence we don’t typically expect in Democrats. But his real tests are yet to come.