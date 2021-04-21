The report explains:

The 2010s also saw the mainstreaming of racist disinformation, such as the baseless and disproven “birther” conspiracy that questioned Obama’s citizenship. Today’s white supremacist movement is rooted in the “white genocide” conspiracy theory, which warns that the “white race” is endangered by a changing demographic landscape caused by immigration and interracial relationships. The movement includes white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Christian Identity adherents, the alt-right, and those who espouse anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, and anti-Semitic beliefs.... There is also overlap with the QAnon conspiracy, which is built on long-standing anti-Semitic tropes, and with self-organized militias, some of which hold anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views.

Republicans — including the disgraced former president, lawmakers such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson — have brought White fear of “replacement” into the mainstream. (Disclosure: I’m an MSNBC contributor.) When right-wing commentators insist they do not “recognize” America or that instances of police violence against Black people are an excuse to persecute White people, they are helping spread white supremacy. When Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and others try to minimize the danger of extremist groups (including those responsible for a deadly insurrection) and falsely paint the Black Lives Matter movement as violent, they add kindling to the fire.

The reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd features a variety of right-wing figures perpetrating the myth that identifying and successfully prosecuting violence against Black people is the problem, not systematic racism. Propaganda that turns every racial incident into another tale of White victimhood fuels white supremacists, including those who resort to violence.

Among its recommendations, the CAP-McCain Institute report zeroes in on strategies to address white supremacists’ infiltration of law enforcement and the military. Indeed, far too many law enforcement officials participated in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. NBC News’s Carol Lee confirmed that the nation has failed to address the issue in a devastating report on secret Facebook groups within the military that propound “disparaging and racist comments about America’s political leadership and even QAnon conspiracy theories.”

The CAP-McCain Institute report also proposes that federal departments devise strategies with local authorities to “address violence prevention, cybersafety, and ways to identify and counter the misinformation and disinformation exacerbating the current extremist threat.” This necessitates more data collection and sharing on white supremacist groups.

More controversially, the report urges that we develop and enforce standards of conduct to ensure that federal employees, including law enforcement, “are not participating in and contributing to white supremacist violence.” The report states:

Those who are entrusted to carry out the work of developing, implementing, and upholding the nation’s laws should be held to a high standard of conduct that is incompatible with participation in white supremacist activities and violence. The executive branch should establish clear policy guidance defining and outlining white supremacist activities in which federal employees and contractors may not participate: This should include, at a minimum, planning, participating in, and advocating for white supremacist violence. Policies should be tailored to types of employees — for example, contract employees, civil servants, and law enforcement — to account for varying precedent regarding First Amendment protections.

The report continues: “For positions requiring security clearances, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) should update questions regarding extremist associations.... When adjudicating clearances and waivers, association with white supremacist extremism and private militias should be as significant an insider threat indicator as association with foreign extremism.”

On one hand, this seems to be a long-overdue realization that domestic terrorists espousing white supremacist ideology are as dangerous as foreign terrorists espousing their own violent views. But that raises obvious First Amendment questions. It is extremely difficult to differentiate between association with violent groups and adherence to hateful and bizarre conspiracies that drive such groups.

And while there is a role for government in collecting and sharing data, combating efforts to radicalize civilian and military personnel, developing expertise to prosecute violent offenders and tracing their networks of financial support, it’s worth taking a step back to recognize a far more fundamental problem: An entire political party and right-wing media ecosphere remain devoted to propounding white supremacist ideology (e.g., replacement theory, fraudulent voting in primarily Black cities, the criminality of immigrants).

In spinning these myths, defending Chauvin and other perpetrators of violence toward Black Americans, siding with violent White militia members (e.g., Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing protesters in Kenosha, Wis.) or insisting that the Jan. 6 rioters were actually antifa, they add fuel to violent white supremacy. That part of the equation — a major political party and right-wing media’s descent into white supremacy — is the most difficult. It requires the everyone’s attention, from media company boards to clergy to ordinary voters.