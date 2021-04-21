The lives of Black Americans, Harris suggested, are still fundamentally not “valued," despite “generations” spent fighting “racial injustice.” The unfinished work that lies ahead, Harris said, is “long overdue.”

One excruciating thing about this moment is that it really feels as if a world of possibilities has suddenly opened up. But at the same time, we’re all keenly aware of how quickly and stealthily those possibilities can slip away.

As the nation absorbed the conviction of Chauvin of three charges of murder and manslaughter, Harris and President Biden called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

That measure would make it easier to hold police officers accountable for excessive violence and brutality by downgrading the prosecutorial standard that must be met. It would discourage violent policing tactics by making it easier to sue rogue officers.

And it would give the feds new power to investigate “pattern or practice” abuses in a department, which treats abuses as systemic, not through a “lone bad apple” frame. Other reform ideas include a stricter national use of force standard, enforced with federal funding mechanisms, and the designation of choke holds as federal civil rights violations.

The urgency of reform remains undiminished. As Karen Attiah points out, during the trial itself, police continued killing people at an alarming rate, most Black or Latino: "Who thinks the bodies will not continue to pile up?”

Many states are passing their own laws tightening accountability and use-of-force restrictions. But critics doubt they go far enough, suggesting a dire need for federal action.

Chauvin’s conviction — coming after the explosion of multi-racial nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the unique horror of Floyd’s murder, an outpouring of a type of political energy we haven’t seen since the 1960s — makes all of this, and a lot more, feel within reach.

It’s tempting to conclude we’re living through the same sort of rapidly expanding sense of the politically possible that the civil rights movement and parts of the New Left experienced in the early 1960s. But the comparison also suggests perils ahead.

Historian Robert Mann, the author of several books about the civil rights movement, notes that the Floyd killing is similar to the 1963 scenes in Birmingham, Alabama, where police turned snarling dogs loose on civil rights protesters, helping spur a moral awakening throughout White America.

“The brutal behavior of the police shocked the conscience of the country,” Mann told me. “Public opinion began to shift. There’s a corollary to George Floyd.”

Indeed, in the spring of 2020, when Donald Trump’s reelection campaign demagogued racial protests by explicitly vowing to unshackle police violence to restore “law and order,” majorities sided with the protesters and agreed with their underlying grievances. That included white voters.

Soon after Birmingham, of course, came the Civil Rights Act, Lyndon Johnson’s “we shall overcome” speech and the Voting Rights Act. But as Mann points out, that was followed by urban riots, a fracturing of the movement amid the rise of a more militant wing, and two presidential terms of “law and order” Richard Nixon amid searing white backlash.

“People understandably had a sense that the road was flat and smooth going forward,” Mann told me. “Just around the corner the grade was a lot steeper. It became a different world.”

Is it different this time?

There are reasons to be less worried about White backlash this time around. Political scientist Omar Wasow points out that White America’s understanding of systemic racial inequalities is far more developed. Media coverage is more nuanced. Corporate America’s support for BLM and vocal opposition to voting restrictions suggests pressure to navigate evolving employee and customer bases and a more sophisticated culture.

What’s more, American society was more violent back then, making backlash politics more potent. Indeed, efforts by today’s right wing demagogues to manufacture the impression that protesters are pushing us into civil collapse now seem comically desperate:

Meanwhile, there’s the explosion of social media’s ability to document the atrocities. As Margaret Sullivan points out, a video of Floyd’s death taken by a 17-year-old girl in flip-flops literally became the star witness for the prosecution.

“How much faster would the civil rights movement have happened if somebody filmed what happened to Emmett Till outside that general store?” Mann asks.

Yet for all this, it’s sobering to think how unlikely it is we’ll achieve reforms on the scale of the 1960s. Back then Johnson enjoyed big majorities in Congress and big bipartisan advances were far more possible.

Now Democrats need 10 Republicans to overcome filibusters. While enlightening public debate over the filibuster has created unexpected possibilities of reform here, too, it remains to be seen whether Democrats will take the plunge.