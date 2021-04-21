She was just 17 on that gruesome day last May, strolling to the store to buy a snack with her 9-year-old cousin.

When she saw George Floyd lying on the pavement with Chauvin’s knee on his neck, she raised her cellphone long enough to record the 9-minute-and-29-second murder. She kept her arm flexed. She kept her lens focused as the circle of bystanders begged Chauvin to get up and let Floyd live. She didn’t back away when Chauvin glared in her direction. She fixed her gaze and allowed the country to do the same when she posted the video on her Facebook page.

It is hard to imagine the outcome of this trial without that video. Remember: The first official statement from the Minneapolis Police Department carried the headline, “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction.” It obliquely described police responding to “a forgery in progress,” encountering a suspect who physically resisted officers when asked to step from his car. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

When Darnella Frazier’s video went viral, the world saw what really happened on the pavement in the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue. The moment is now seared into our collective memory. All because a 17-year-old videotaped 10 minutes of pure evil and was strong enough to not look away.

We should take a lesson from that. Her bravery is a reminder that we too must not look away, and not just in the most wicked moments of bias but also in the small things that grease the runway toward larger prejudice. We must not look away when we see the softer brand of oppression that masks itself in offhanded comments, and jokes, and the denigration and dismissal of “those people.”

And when I say “we," I am also talking about our public servants and especially our law enforcement officers who know too well that there are those in their ranks who “police” from a dark and dangerous perspective. They know that some officers are guided by prejudice and proceed from warped beliefs. Those officers debase the entire profession.

I don’t want to hear any more talk of “bad apples” in these departments. I want to know that the good cops will root out the rot. Just as we imagine what this trial might have looked like without that video, we should imagine how the whole ordeal would have played out if the three other cops on duty that day had stood up to Chauvin or challenged his manifest abuse of power.

Police have a tradition of calling for backup when they need more force. More need to learn how to call for backup when the brutes among them will not stand down.

In some faith traditions, “back up” takes on a different meaning and is captured in the phrase — “Can I get witness?” It is an invitation for acknowledgment. A shout of amen or hallelujah. A verbal thumbs-up. But it can also mean: Do you see what I see?

Darnella Frazier was the witness George Floyd needed on May 25, 2020. She was the witness we all needed — the public, the police, a country still grappling with racial codes that are stitched into the fabric of our governing institutions. She is the hero in this story. And she will need support and protection, because witnessing death can scar the soul, and because history tells us that bystanders who capture police brutality on film also manage to capture the attention of the police as they go forward.

She has already faced criticism from people who said she was just looking for clout. She will be pursued by those who want a piece of her story for years. I hope that sweet, brave girl is surrounded for all her days by comfort and strength. I hope she knows that her actions helped bend the arc of justice.

And just as she asked herself in her testimony about what else she could have done, I hope more people ask themselves that question, too. What more can we do? What more must we do to make sure that the outcome of this trial is the beginning of a journey toward more just and fair policing in the United States? Perhaps my beloved home state of Minnesota, the place known as the North Star State, will reorient what we expect of police and how much we value human life. How much we value all human life.

