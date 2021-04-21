There was no chance Republicans would vote for any Democratic legislation even remotely related to gun control, especially in an election year. But putting them on the spot was smart politics.

True to form, the GOP handled the politics very badly.

House Republicans, under the leadership of then-House Speaker and now gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), adjourned the session after 90 minutes. Cox blithely said Northam had called the session prematurely, and Republicans punted the gun bills to the Virginia Crime Commission.

Democrats were livid, with then-House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (Fairfax) reportedly “almost shaking with anger,” and then-Senate Minority Leader Dick Saslaw (Fairfax) promising “let me assure you, we are going to prevail, one way or another.”

The commission issued a brief report after the November elections saying it was the General Assembly’s job to decide what to do about gun laws.

In the end, Saslaw was right. Short-circuiting the special session exposed the GOP’s political weakness and institutional arrogance. It cost them dearly.

Fast forward to this week, and House and Senate Republicans are issuing calls for a special session to investigate the state’s scandal-plagued Parole Board.

The latest wrinkle in this nearly year-long story was the release of an audio tape of a meeting between the state’s inspector general Michael Westfall, Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and other staff members.

In the tape, Mercer dragged Northam into the fray:

“You have Tommy Norment and Mark Obenshain bragging online that they’ve shared it with the press,” Mercer said, referring to two Republican senators. “And the governor’s response was well what are we doing to investigate them? Are they gonna get dinged? … It’s not like they hid the fact that they did it.”

Interesting. The governor allegedly is upset the story got into the press and wants someone to hold Republicans accountable for letting the public see more than the heavily redacted report released in response to FOIA requests.

So here, the GOP call for a special session was good policy and good politics. Just like the Northam call for a special session in 2019, it would put the majority party on the spot.

But, unlike 2019, this call is going nowhere. Democrats circled their partisan wagons long ago around the Parole Board, getting behind and funding the governor’s outside investigation into the inspector general’s office.

Not the Parole Board. Not its former chair.

Nothing in this story looks good for Democrats. Like the GOP on guns back in 2019, Democrats’ actions show both a stunning institutional arrogance and a very real political weakness.

What should they do? In an editorial on the GOP’s special session call, the Roanoke Times said Democrats need to take their medicine. The Parole Board “scandal is a cancer that needs to be removed, the sooner the better, as far as Democrats are concerned. They should think of a special session as a kind of political chemotherapy, an unpleasant but necessary way to purge this scandal from their system.”

One way or another — and with or without Democrats — the Parole Board problem will be resolved.