The tweet — which produced much bemusement and teasing — was highly reflective of the extremely online, performatively “woke” culture-warrior persona Singh has chosen to affect since his disastrous showing in Canada’s 2019 general election, in which the NDP won a mere 24 parliamentary seats and just under 16 percent of the popular vote. As the CBC recently reported, in the lead-up to his second bid for the country’s top job, Singh’s party has chosen to employ a digital-first, image-first strategy that places their leader’s “personality and personal brand ahead of granular policy debates.”

The plan, which seems to aim at making the progressive Singh the center of a personality cult akin to that of popular American social democrats such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has thus far entailed a range of gimmicky social media stunts, from cooking poutine on Instagram to playing the video game Among Us on Twitch with Ocasio-Cortez herself.

The problem is that the Singh people seem to have the cause-effect formula backwards. Sanders, AOC and the various other lefty celebrities who have emerged in the United States as of late, including Democrats such as Ohio’s Nina Turner and Missouri’s Rep. Cori Bush, usually gained their rock-star status only after a cadre of progressive activists and thought-leaders deemed them worthy of attention and elevation.

Singh, by contrast, does not have a similar reserve of goodwill to draw on. Though his position as party chief was reaffirmed by an 87 percent vote at the NDP convention this month, it’s hard to find much evidence he possesses a loyal base beyond the rote allegiance of his party’s hard-core partisans. His decision to hang on as leader even after leading the NDP to its worst showing since 2004 tested some progressives’ patience, and to the extent Canada possesses a class of left-wing pundits willing to talk about something other than U.S. politics, they’ve been critical of Singh’s perceived moderation on issues such as natural resources and Israel.

That said, it’s highly debatable whether a strategy to make Singh a far-left poster boy would be wise politics even under more favorable conditions. His army of “Bernie Bros” notwithstanding, we may recall that Sanders lost both his bids for president, while a slew of his understudies were defeated in down-ballot races in November. AOC and her “Squad” remain in office but are also increasingly dismissed by many political observers as overrated in terms of their fame-to-influence ratio. The narrowness of the Democrats’ congressional majority has worked more to the advantage of the party’s precarious moderates in swing states than its aggressive ideologues in safe districts. Indeed, there is no shortage of Democratic strategists, from establishment warhorses like James Carville to self-proclaimed democratic socialists like David Shor , who worry that the high-profile antics of the party’s flamboyant far left actually scare off more voters than they attract.

In any case, an excess of flamboyance is not something the NDP has to worry about. Watching Singh awkwardly deliver his keynote address to the New Democrats’ convention on April 11 provided a stark reminder of the degree people such as me grossly overestimated his political talents when his name was first floated as a plausible prime minister.

Unlike Justin Trudeau, the progressive prime minister the NDP has the most need to outshine, 42-year-old Singh is not particularly charismatic, and talks in a hesitant “upspeak” that comes off as immature rather than youthful. Where Trudeau promotes his party with soothing promises of kind and compassionate leadership (in a bout of unfortunate timing, Trudeau gave a much better speech to his own party’s convention the day before), a Singh pitch rarely consists of more than stiffly reciting a few discordant NDP fixations — these days, national Pharmacare and student debt relief. It’s similar to the problem afflicting Canada’s Conservatives, who also struggle to present themselves as being animated by a single broadly resonating purpose.

So why were Singh’s many defects overlooked for so long? Well, Singh’s status as Canada’s first non-White party leader almost certainly provoked some theories that look rather offensively condescending in retrospect. White observers often assume minority politicians (or celebrities) will have automatic rapport with minority voters and progressives simply because we’re living in a moment when identity-related concerns play a large role in our political discourse. Yet for all its problems, Canadian politics is not nearly that reductive. Raw talent still matters, and unless Singh can develop some, he’ll probably be playing with crayons for a while.

