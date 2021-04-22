“I don’t think that would have happened with a White kid in a White neighborhood,” said Chicago Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez after the death of Adam, a Latino seventh-grade special education student.

She isn’t wrong.

Stillman is on administrative duty while an investigation takes place; his lawyer says the officer was “faced with a life threatening and deadly force situation.” Meanwhile, many Chicagoans seek accountability — over the weekend, demanding justice for Adam, thousands protested a way of policing that they say doesn’t work.

They aren’t wrong, either — not about the way policing is conducted all over the United States.

George Floyd should still be here.

The conviction on Tuesday of former police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts for murdering Floyd in Minneapolis last May is a welcome sign that sometimes the justice system really does offer accountability. But please excuse millions of Americans if they are slow to surrender their deep skepticism about the criminal justice system.

The fact that they waited in agony, unsure what the verdict would be — though they knew what it should be — is evidence of a wariness, based on experience, toward a system they are asked to trust over and over, but is too often utterly untrustworthy.

Daunte Wright should still be here.

Consider his April 11 shooting death by cop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., and the explanation that followed about now-former officer Kimberly A. Potter mistaking her gun for a Taser. That seemed to almost taunt everyday people, especially people of color, with the fact that they have no hope of recourse.

Countless other victims of police violence should still be here.

What is the solution? President Biden is putting his money on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Among its reforms would be an overhaul of qualified immunity — laws that shield far, far too many police officers from prosecution, nurturing a sense of law enforcement impunity. The bill has passed the House but needs Senate support to become law. Maybe Senate Republicans can be shamed by recent events into voting for it. Maybe.

In Illinois, state Rep. LaShawn K. Ford (D) is a co-sponsor of the Bad Apples bill also seeking to end qualified immunity. Ford points to New Mexico’s decision this month to end such police protection as evidence that the timing is right.

“You cannot legislate morality, but you can legislate behavior,” Ford said.

Illinois has shown that it is capable of trying to rein in law enforcement: The state recently passed the Police and Criminal Justice Reform Bill pushed by the Legislative Black Caucus. The new law notably ends cash bail by 2023, prohibits chokeholds, allows the filing of anonymous complaints and requires all officers to wear body cameras by 2025.

To be clear, ending or fixing qualified immunity would be an incremental step, because the problems with policing are so vast. The problems are bound up in cultural programming that prompts Black and brown communities to be perceived by outsiders as more in need of occupation than protection.

“Qualified immunity is this gigantic barrier that does not allow people to even have their claims heard,” according to Peter Hanna, a legal adviser for the ACLU of Illinois.

Thorough legislative overhauls are required for the protection of those who are too often denied it. We have done it before. It happened in the 1960s with civil rights legislation. And it happened 150 years ago this month, with passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1871, enforcing the 14th Amendment and defining citizenship, due process and equal protection, including protecting African Americans from vigilante groups — namely the Ku Klux Klan.

That long-ago law sought to protect Black communities from trauma that was regularly inflicted upon them by racist vigilantes. Now fresh laws are needed to safeguard communities repeatedly traumatized by the lack of systemic accountability in law enforcement.