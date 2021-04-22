Their proposal suggests they are ignorant or indifferent to polling showing broad support for Biden’s plan and confidence in his ability to address infrastructure, the economy, climate and more. Perhaps this is what comes from living in a right-wing echo chamber.

It is not simply on the specifics of this plan where Republicans fall so painfully short. As Michael Strain of the conservative American Enterprise Institute observes in a column for Bloomberg: “To listen to Republican politicians, you’d think it was still 2016. Many of them, especially the presidential aspirants, are parroting the same grievance-based, stick-it-to-the-man rhetoric that Donald Trump reveled in.” In Strain’s view, “that approach is not likely to work with the general electorate in the 2024 presidential election or in many state races. Why not? The economic experience of voters looks likely to be much more positive over the next few years than it was in the run-up to Trump’s 2016 victory.”

The latest numbers on new unemployment claims seem to bear that out. CNBC reports: “First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 547,000, well below the Dow Jones estimate for 603,000 and a new low for the Covid-19 pandemic era.”

Republicans’ temper tantrums in the wake of responsible corporate support for Black Lives Matter and voting rights should not be mistaken for actual populist economic fervor. Populists do not go to the mat to save corporations from higher taxes. They also do not vote en masse against a remarkably popular rescue plan. These Republicans are no more on the side of the working man and woman than when they vowed to rip up the Affordable Care Act without a viable replacement.

The racist, angry response on right-wing media to the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer, former police officer Derek Chauvin, while the rest of the country celebrated the verdict as a victory for racial justice is indicative of the tone-deafness that afflicts the GOP. Trying to stay on the same page with the disgraced former president makes it virtually impossible for them to keep in tune with the majority of the country that is reveling in the success of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, welcoming a more activist government and enjoying a decent president adept at expressing empathy.

Republicans have made their choice on policies (plutocratic not populist) and tone (White grievance not optimism). Now, they will have to live with their choice as the economy moves ahead and voters embrace the president’s $2 trillion jobs plan.