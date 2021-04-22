One lesson of Chauvin’s trial is the powerful impact of law enforcement officials policing their own. The unequivocal testimony by so many law enforcement officials — within and outside of the Minneapolis Police Department — that Chauvin’s use of force was unlawful and unnecessary, was likely significant to the jury reaching a guilty verdict on all three counts. It may have assured any of the more moderate jurors that casting a guilty vote against Chauvin was not the same as casting a guilty vote against “the police.”

Moving forward, we need to harness that self-policing power not just to ensure that officers are held accountable for wrongdoing after the fact, but to prevent police from committing harmful acts in the first place. As I wrote shortly after Floyd’s death last year, we can do that by requiring officers to intervene to prevent harm; training them so they’re prepared to do so; and remaking policing so that intervening to prevent harm is the norm in police culture.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There are signs of progress on this front. The program I helped launch at Georgetown Law after Floyd’s death to provide this training and promote a culture of intervention, the ABLE Project, has been oversubscribed by law enforcement agencies eager to equip their officers to intervene to prevent harm. New Jersey’s attorney general is ensuring that every officer in the state is taught how to effectively intervene. And just last week, a New York state judge granted back pay and benefits to Cariol Horne after she was wrongly fired from the Buffalo Police Department more than a decade ago for stepping in to prevent another officer from putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold. The judge, whose opinion referenced Floyd’s death, noted that one of the issues in the case was “the role of other officers at the scene and particularly their complicity in failing to intervene to save the life of a person to whom such unreasonable physical force is being applied.”

The Justice Department’s move to open a pattern or practice investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department underscores an essential corollary: We would be foolish to rely on police self-governance alone. It is both dangerous and antithetical to a democratic society to allow police to police themselves. Like so many other law enforcement agencies, the Minneapolis Police Department had ample opportunity to correct known problems in the agency long before an officer committed a high-profile killing. The news that the Justice Department is restarting its efforts to investigate and remedy systemic rights violations by police agencies is thus both welcome and long overdue.

It also serves as an important reminder that criminal prosecutions are not the solution to police misconduct. For one thing, such prosecutions happen only after harm occurs. Chauvin and his colleagues who stood by and did nothing operated within a broader policing culture that we have every reason to believe tolerated such conduct. Ultimately, holding individual officers criminally liable is not enough to change that culture. That requires recruiting, training and accountability measures that are vastly different from what we have now — another reason to be grateful that the Justice Department is again undertaking broad investigations of police departments.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond this, we must reject the notion that all that is required to get policing on track is to investigate troubled agencies and prosecute bad-apple officers. We must face the hard truth that Chauvin is more of a symptom than a cause of policing’s problem.

To end this cycle of traumatic police violence, we have to recognize that we have turned policing into an impossible endeavor — one that underprotects communities even as it needlessly provokes conflict. It is not realistic, and perhaps not even reasonable, to expect that police will ever be able to carry out the multiple, often conflicting tasks we’ve given them in a manner that is consistently lawful, ethical and effective. Holding individual officers accountable for their actions, and investigating departments to remedy systemic misconduct, are part of the solution, but we must also continue to reimagine safety and the role police play in helping to achieve it.