But here’s a reminder of why we should be wary of lionizing corporations: One such “hero" for citizens, Peloton, is fighting a federal recall and investigation after revealing that one child had died and others have been injured in accidents on its high-end treadmills.

Regulators have found that more than three dozen children, including one 3-year-old who suffered a “significant brain injury,” and one pet have been hurt by the treadmill, which costs more than $4,000.

Some corporate champion of the people.

Among the troublesome developments of the Donald Trump era was the prominence of corporations as political players on the left. When the anti-Trump resistance looked for champions, many turned to familiar companies, expanding on the tradition of Americans expressing personal preferences and political views through brands.

Sometimes expecting social leadership from the C-suite led to dismay: How could Sheryl “Lean In” Sandberg skip the 2017 women’s march? How could the founder of the company that owns SoulCycle be a Trump rainmaker? But it also led to cheers, such as when business leaders called on Trump and Republicans to accept the 2020 election results.

The issue with this trend is that corporations are not your friend, no matter how much you like what they are selling. A corporation is a corporation is a corporation: self-interested and committed to its bottom line with an arguably psychopathic intensity.

Peloton sales and stock surged last year as pandemic-isolated Americans turned to at-home exercise and devotees raved about the life-changing equipment. Yet for all its popularity and supposed social consciousness, when it comes to the equipment at issue, called the Tread+, Peloton is bashing regulators as overzealous while blaming the victim.

Peloton said in a statement last weekend that it had “fully cooperated” with federal regulators and “at no time was Peloton trying to impede” their investigation. The reason it wouldn’t name the family whose child died? Patrons’ privacy concerns. “Government agencies shouldn’t have unfettered access to consumers’ private information,” CEO John Foley wrote. Please. The practical effect was stymieing safety regulators and delaying a thorough investigation.

In the same statement, Peloton reminded everyone that the exercise equipment is intended for adult use and that owners need to keep children and pets away from it. That sounds like common sense — but also flies in the face of reality.

Even the most on-it parents cannot watch their children at all times. That’s why numerous household products have to be sold in child-safety packaging. Child-proof caps are mandated on medications not so caretakers can be lax with storage but to protect children. Treadmills, of course, can be dangerous. They have emergency features to protect qualified adult users. But the Peloton model’s design, which differs from most other walking and running machines, appears to be especially hazardous to children. Unlike medication, which can be put on a high shelf, it’s hard to make large, in-home exercise machines inaccessible to children. This makes it all the more important that treadmills be as safe as possible.

After Peloton stonewalled for weeks, regulators were reduced to legally compelling the company to disclose the name of the bereaved family and warning consumers about the Tread+ via news releases and Twitter. To hammer the point home, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared horrific video of a toddler playing with a ball getting sucked into the machine.

“Peloton cares deeply about our community and agrees with the CPSC that product safety is paramount," the company told me in a statement this week. "We continue to urge our Members to follow all safety warnings and instructions to ensure the safe use of our products. In addition, we are eager to continue working with the CPSC transparently to complete their investigation and reassure the public there are no safety defects with Tread+.”

Translation: We aren’t backing down.

Peloton has practice in projecting the image of a corporate citizen concerned with broader social issues. In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last summer, the company donated $500,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and allowed teachers to offer Black Lives Matter-themed exercise classes. (It also, admirably, instituted a minimum wage of $19 an hour.) “We see this as a human rights issue. Those are not the same for us, politics and civil rights,” one executive told the New York Times.

But if you want to actually be a good corporate citizen, it’s not enough to go along with the crowd. You also need to do the right thing when it’s not easy and can result in bad publicity. Here’s a suggestion: Peloton should also consider it a human rights issue when its products accidentally injure or kill customers’ children. It should act with equal urgency to address a deadly situation.