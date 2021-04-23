Tuesday’s verdict indicates that, when charges are brought, juries are wising up to tired arguments that have worked for generations of lawyers defending bad cops. Highlighting Floyd’s drug use, suggesting the victim had “superhuman” strength and portraying alarmed Black bystanders as an ominous threat didn’t dissuade the jurors. That’s progress, if long overdue.

But prosecutors went out of their way to assure the jury that policing was not on trial — and they were right. Attorney General Merrick Garland noted this on Wednesday when he launched a Justice Department civil investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in practices that are unconstitutional or unlawful.

And the reality is that the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin on all three of the charges he faced, even amid overwhelming video evidence, remains more an exception than the rule. Police are on track to once again shoot and kill about 1,000 people this year in the United States. Most of these killings are deemed justified. In the rare instances that officers are charged, they’re convicted in fewer than half the cases and often on lesser charges.

The next gauge of accountability in Floyd’s case will come in August with the trial of three other former officers accused of aiding and abetting Chauvin. Prosecutors plan to push for reinstating third-degree murder charges against the men, but these convictions will be more difficult to win.

Beyond that, this episode indisputably offers a template for cultural change: Citizens should speak out when they see wrongdoing and protest, peacefully, for reform. Prosecutors should pursue charges, even when they’re harder to prove than in this case. And police leaders should not tolerate misconduct in their ranks.

But systemic change requires new laws. President Biden promised the Floyd family during a conversation after the verdict that he would fight for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill has passed the House twice but appears doomed in the Senate as long as the filibuster remains.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who has seen police treat him differently because he’s Black, appears to be working in good faith with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to negotiate a compromise bill that could secure the 10 GOP votes necessary to pass. Scott says a deal could come in the “next week or two.”

The biggest holdup appears to be over whether police should retain “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that has protected too many abusive officers them from being sued for civil damages. Republicans fear using legislation to roll back this court-created protection would complicate police recruitment and retention. Democrats say the change is essential not just for accountability but also to disincentivize misconduct. Scott suggests a compromise in which police departments, rather than individual officers, assume liability. While an imperfect solution, that step would at least encourage local agencies to improve training and stiffen penalties for officers who break their rules.

Civil rights groups have a worthy, if unrealistic, goal of passing legislation by May 25, the anniversary of Floyd’s murder. The president plans to use his first address to a joint session of Congress next Wednesday to show that he’s serious about getting something passed. Scott will deliver the Republican response.

Biden and party leaders in both chambers should give Booker and Scott breathing room to cut a deal. The White House, and activists, would be wise to avoid hastily drawing red lines that undermine incremental progress. Half a loaf is better than none. States and cities also don’t need to wait on the federal government to pass their own measures.

The painfully slow progress on these issues has always come in fits and starts. Barack Obama’s election didn’t mean racism was over, but his presidency nevertheless represented racial progress in the United States. Chauvin’s conviction doesn’t mean police brutality is over, but it puts the system on notice, and offers hope that justice for all is achievable.

Philonise Floyd likens his slain brother to Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African American whose 1955 murder brought nationwide attention to the caste system in the South. An all-White jury in Mississippi acquitted the killers, who publicly confessed a year later but faced no consequences. Floyd said he will keep marching as long as other Black men keep getting killed by police: “We will have to do this for life.”

I hope it won’t take so long but, for now, the march goes on.

