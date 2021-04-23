This raises the question: Why didn’t Indiana’s “red flag” law, which allows police to temporarily take away firearms from people who show signs of violence, prevent this tragedy? Red-flag laws can and have saved lives — but they function best when they are robust, implemented effectively and are widely known. If lawmakers really want to keep weapons out of the wrong hands, they must consider additional reforms to red-flag laws and beyond.

The Indianapolis massacre bears striking similarities to other mass shootings. Two in particular — in Isla Vista, Calif., in 2014 and Parkland, Fla., in 2018 — also involved loved ones whose warnings to police went largely unheeded. These shootings triggered the passage of a flood of red-flag laws, also known as extreme risk laws, that create a process to temporarily prohibit a person who poses a high risk of committing violence from accessing guns.

We know these laws work. Indiana’s law, in fact, has been associated with a 7.5 percent reduction in its firearm suicide rate. Florida, California, Maryland and Vermont have also used their laws in thousands of cases where individuals threatened gun violence.

But they can and should be strengthened. Prior to 2019, Indiana’s law didn’t have a process to stop a person whose firearms had been confiscated from buying new guns. It attempted to fix this after the Parkland massacre by changing the law to allow prosecutors to petition for a hearing that would result in an order preventing future gun purchases. This amendment was intended to prevent tragedies like the recent mass shooting in Indianapolis.

When asked why prosecutors did not seek an order for the Indianapolis shooter, Marion County, Ind., prosecutor Ryan Mears claimed that the law did not give the state enough time to collect the evidence necessary for a petition (14 days, fairly standard for these laws) and that he worried that the petition might fail, leading law enforcement to have to return the seized gun.

Reforms could fix this, and the gaps in the law provide a useful roadmap for other states seeking to enact their own versions. All 19 states plus the District of Columbia that have extreme risk laws — except for Connecticut and Indiana ― can issue a temporary order that prohibits respondents from buying guns and triggers a court hearing. Most states allow family members, in addition to law enforcement, to petition directly for an order. Indiana does not.

Beyond enacting strong versions of these laws, states need to ensure that awareness is widespread among law enforcement and the court system. In 2018, Indiana’s then-attorney general said that the state’s extreme risk law was not “largely known or utilized.” Colorado officers reported similar confusion regarding aspects of their state’s law passed last year. They also bemoaned a lack of funding for training to address logistical and operational issues associated with the law.

The Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy recommends federal funding to help states create multi-agency teams to train law enforcement on situations when an extreme risk order is justified and educate courts on the new hearing procedures and timelines. In 2019, a bill to provide such grant funding passed a House committee but then stalled.

But these laws can only do so much if states don’t also pass foundational gun safety policies, such as universal background checks. Without such reforms, a person subject to a red flag order could easily go online to buy his next assault weapon. After Iowa repealed its law this month, only 21 states require at least some gun buyers to get a background check when purchasing from an unlicensed seller.

Republican-dominated state legislatures continue to systematically chip away at gun laws. While states that prioritize gun violence prevention pass critical gun safety laws, 15 states over the past six years have repealed laws requiring permits to carry loaded guns in public. This creates an inefficient patchwork approach to gun violence prevention, where strong laws in some states are undercut by weak laws elsewhere.

Each time we experience a preventable, gut wrenching, high-profile mass shooting, our country follows the same pattern: Republican legislators in Congress block meaningful federal action and some states pass new laws. But it’s important not give into cynicism or become numb to the tragic frequency of gun violence. Incidents like the Indianapolis shooting are not inevitable. When we elect legislators with the courage to resist the gun lobby and pass comprehensive, evidence-based laws, we will finally be able to break this cycle of despair.