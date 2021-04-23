While critics chided Biden for not enacting stiffer penalties, the administration reserved the right to expand the ones it did levy. The White House has also forcefully warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences if opposition and pro-democracy leader Alexei Navalny were to die in a Russian prison.

At home, Putin petulantly raged about unspecified red lines and vowed an “asymmetric” response if the West violated them. Meanwhile, protesters have been massing in the streets. As the New York Times reported, “it was a snapshot of Russia in the third decade of Mr. Putin’s rule: a leader facing an increasingly angry and desperate opposition but firmly in power with his country’s vast resources and huge security apparatus at his disposal.”

While Putin lashes out, he is making little progress in pursuing his aggressive international agenda. On Thursday, Russia announced it was pulling back offensive troops from the border with Ukraine. While some military equipment will remain, the strong expressions of support for Ukraine from the Biden administration and its NATO partners may have had some impact.

Russia also got slapped down this week by the Czech Republic. “Russia’s unraveling relations with the West took a dramatic turn for the worse on Thursday when the Czech Republic, furious over what it said were Moscow’s fingerprints on a military-style sabotage attack on a Czech weapons warehouse in 2014, ordered the expulsion of as many as 60 Russian diplomats,” the Times also reported. “The slashing of staff at Moscow’s embassy in Prague does not directly challenge Russian security. But it will severely damage intelligence operations, something that Mr. Putin, a K.G.B. officer in Eastern Europe during the Cold War, views as vitally important.”

Yet despite his pique at all that (not to mention Biden previously calling him a “killer”), Putin showed up Thursday at Biden’s virtual climate summit. The Associated Press reported that Putin “made no mention of his feuding with Biden in his own climate remarks, a live presentation that also saw moments of dead air among production problems.” Putin declared (sincerely or not) that “Russia is genuinely interested in galvanizing international cooperation so as to look further for effective solutions to climate change as well as to all other vital challenges.”

Later, in the White House briefing room, Biden’s special climate envoy, John F. Kerry, remarked: “I listened to President Putin today. I thought he was pretty rational, and put some decent visionary thoughts out. . . . Russia has reduced some emissions.”

Putin, we know, plainly wanted Biden’s disgraced predecessor — who regularly kowtowed to the Russian leader and made no mention of human rights atrocities (including the killing of journalists) — to win reelection in 2020. A U.S. president who alienated allies, ignored climate change and human rights and demeaned his own security community was a dream for the Russian autocrat. Instead, Putin must now face a pro-democracy U.S. president who will at times work constructively with him (e.g., extending New START), but who is not shy about calling him out, enacting economic sanctions and repairing frayed bonds with NATO. In short, Putin’s free pass to menace and sabotage the West has expired.

How successful Biden will be in taming the Russian bear remains an open question, but no one can doubt he is a vast improvement over Putin’s pet poodle. No wonder Putin did not want Biden to win.