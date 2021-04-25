State prosecutors under the leadership of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison brought the case with appropriately serious charges. Police officers broke the “blue wall of silence” to testify that Chauvin violated department policy and ethical obligations. A jury sat through deeply disturbing evidence (and likely lost track of the number of times they watched the nine-minute video of Floyd’s killing) and performed their solemn civic duty in reaching a just verdict.

It took thousands of people in the courtroom and on the streets to bring about a verdict that is “much too rare,” as President Biden said after the verdict. “For so many people, it seems like it took a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors,” he noted before listing off all the people it took to bring about the verdict. “For so many, it feels like it took all of that for the judicial system to deliver a just — just basic accountability.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On the one hand, we can bemoan the necessity of the “perfect” case to bring this result. But it is also comforting to see that so many Americans played a part in delivering a measure of justice. Something has changed.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll finds, “A 60 percent majority say the country should do more to hold police accountable for mistreatment of Black people, while 33 percent say the country is doing too much to interfere in how police officers do their job.” In addition: “The latest poll finds 63 percent of adults overall say Black people and other minorities do not receive equal treatment to White people in the criminal justice system, down from 69 percent who said this last July but higher than 55 percent in 2012, which previously matched the high point in polls asking similar questions since 1988.” If we are going to make progress, now is the time — with Democrats in the majority in Congress, a Democratic president and a more informed public.

We should not kid ourselves. We still face systemic racism in policing and many aspects of American life. Republicans in deep denial frantically promote the lie that Whites are the real victims and take offense at the reminder that America has yet to make good on the “promissory note” that Martin Luther King, Jr. referenced in his “I Have a Dream” speech. More than 50 years since that speech, his assessment of America remains true: “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked ‘insufficient funds.'”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, thanks to protesters, prosecutors, jurors, police witnesses and ordinary Americans, the country is moving in the right direction. To all of them we say, well done and keep at it.