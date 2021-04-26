But unknowns loom: What happens when agenda items that can be filibustered come to the fore? How seriously do Democrats take the need to pass sweeping democracy reforms, given that Republicans are entrenching anti-majoritarian tactics everywhere, which could help them win the House, crippling Biden’s agenda? Won’t that force the issue of filibuster reform?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On MSNBC, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) floated a timetable to pass those democracy reforms, known as S. 1 and H.R. 1, potentially by August. Interviewer Mehdi Hasan noted that action on immigration, police reform and voting rights are all subject to the filibuster, and that the death of one Democratic senator could end their majority. Then this happened:

HASAN: Time isn’t on your side. SCHUMER: I agree we have to move quickly. I would say the deadline for S. 1 is … probably by August or so. We’re consulting with experts. When is the latest that S. 1 can undo some of the despicable and frankly racist changes that some of these Republican legislatures have made?

Schumer didn’t commit to reforming the filibuster. But everyone knows passing S. 1 or even large swaths of it — especially ones blunting GOP voter suppression and extreme gerrymanders — won’t pass without changing the filibuster or eliminating it.

Now White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has spoken positively of Schumer’s declaration about a possible August deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

On a call with columnists, Klain was asked by yours truly how much urgency Biden sees in the need to pass democracy reforms and whether at some point it might be necessary to press Democratic holdouts against filibuster reform (like Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia) to take it more seriously.

Advertisement

“Democracy reform is very important — it’s important to President Biden — it’s important for our democracy, not just for the Democratic Party,” Klain said. “I heard Senator Schumer say last night on TV that his goal is to get H.R. 1 through the Senate this summer.”

“That’s a very strong goal, and one we would join him in pursuing,” Klain continued. He added that the White House also hopes to see passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore voting rights protections gutted by the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a high priority for us,” Klain said. “We’re going to work hard to try to get it passed.”

This is consistent with previous White House statements in support of democracy reform, and it’s good to hear this declaration of willingness to support Schumer’s newly articulated timetable.

Advertisement

To be clear, Klain didn’t say anything about filibuster reform. Biden recently told ABC News that he supports restoring the “talking filibuster,” which would require a senator to actively keep the filibuster going. But it’s unclear whether he’s willing to push Democrats further.

Klain also emphasized, as the White House repeatedly has, that Biden still remains fully committed to trying to win bipartisan support for much of his agenda. Klain signaled optimism about the possibility of deals on infrastructure repair and police reform.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden and Democrats have struck a difficult balance: They’ve signaled real openness to Republican input on major Biden priorities, without getting dragged into efforts to dramatically whittle down their ambitions and chase bipartisan support that won’t ever materialize.

Advertisement

Yet on voting rights and the filibuster, tough decisions will simply have to happen soon. There is no chance that democracy reform can get the support of 10 Republican senators to break a filibuster.

Meanwhile, Republicans are rushing forward with voter suppression efforts everywhere, while openly threatening retribution against private corporations that dare to point it out. And Republicans are declaring that extreme gerrymanders could help them win back the House. Some experts think that could happen even if Democrats win the national House popular vote.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s more, Republicans are increasingly trying to memory-hole the Jan. 6 insurrection, refusing to go along with a serious accounting into it and coming up with almost comically dishonest ways to downplay Donald Trump’s role in inciting it, further underscoring their ongoing radicalization against democracy.