His support within his own party is off the charts (90 percent of Democrats in The Post-ABC poll), and he gets high marks from all voters for his handling of the coronavirus (64 to 31 percent in The Post-ABC poll). Biden does worst on immigration, where 37 percent of voters approve of his performance and 53 percent disapprove, not surprising given the unaccompanied minors who have inundated the immigration system. (Nevertheless, with more children getting moved out of Border Patrol facilities, the issue has not derailed the first 100 days, to the dismay of Republicans shamelessly hyping the issue.)

Two numbers in the NBC poll may show why Biden is doing so well so far. A majority (51 percent) perceive Biden as accomplishing “a great deal” or “a fair amount.” And 55 percent say that he is “returning the country to a more typical way that past presidents have governed.” In other words, for now, Biden is advancing a progressive agenda while maintaining public approval and conveying a sense of normalcy. No wonder it is so hard for Republicans to convince Americans that Biden is some wide-eyed socialist bent on destroying the country.

Unique in the Democratic presidential field, Biden has the capacity to soothe and settle a rattled nation. His demeanor and rhetoric echo a time in politics when presidents spoke to and on behalf of all voters, eschewed rabid partisanship in presidential settings and offered rational arguments for policy choices — whether political opponents bothered to listen.

The poll numbers raise several questions as we move beyond the first 100 days. While Republicans show no signs of abandoning their MAGA fantasy world and strategy of total obstruction, shifting circumstances have the potential to alter the political landscape already tilted in Biden’s and the Democrats’ favor. (The latter enjoy a five-point lead in NBC’s generic congressional poll question for 2022.)

First, while only 48 percent of voters say they are very or somewhat satisfied in the NBC poll, Biden’s standing may improve further as hiring and growth pick up. Whether that gives new momentum for the rest of his domestic agenda remains to be seen. Given that Republicans have opposed virtually every initiative Biden has put forth, they risk receiving absolutely no credit and a good deal of scorn if there is a “Biden recovery.”

Second, the extent of support for Biden’s ambitious agenda is far from clear. The Post-ABC poll shows 53 percent are concerned Biden will do too much to increase the size and scope of government while 45 are not so concerned or not concerned at all. However, the NBC poll shows something quite different: 55 percent think government should do more while only 41 percent say it is doing too many things. Biden has successfully made the case for the rescue plan and enjoys support for his infrastructure proposal, but a third major initiative, the American Families Plan, may test public capacity for more activist government.

Finally, we are heading for a collision on racial justice and voting rights. Republicans show little sign they will let up on state-level proposals to restrict voting access, nor do they demonstrate any interest in significant federal legislation to protect voting rights. Republicans’ claim to support some type of police reform has yet to manifest itself in serious proposals. If Biden’s legislative momentum on economic measures sputters, what then becomes of voting rights? If he cannot convince Democratic senators to sidestep the filibuster, his sky-high approval among Democrats may come crashing down to earth as his agenda falters.

In sum, Biden’s political antennae are sharp when it come to reading the public craving for a normal president and active government. His hope to make headway with Republicans has so far not come to fruition. That conflict between an electoral majority open to progressive ideas and an intransigent, anti-democracy and nativist cohort of Republicans in Congress will determine how the rest of the Biden presidency unfolds.