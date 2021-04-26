Washington Post columnists Gary Abernathy, David Byler, E.J. Dionne Jr., James Downie, Christine Emba, James Hohmann, Ruth Marcus, Megan McArdle, Alexandra Petri, Molly Roberts, Eugene Robinson, Jennifer Rubin and Karen Tumulty are offering real-time commentary during President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress. Follow along below. The newest posts will appear first.

Read more: