House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ran to his Fox News security blanket to complain that Waters, chair of the Financial Services Committee, “finds value in violence.” And then he led a failed effort to censure her in the House. Winning that vote wasn’t the goal. Winning back the House majority for Republicans by any means necessary is McCarthy’s goal. At this rate, he’ll fail at that, too.

Waters of all people knows that violence (and the reaction to it) would only hurt Black people more. That’s why anyone who thinks Waters was advocating violence doesn’t know her — and doesn’t know American history.

In 1962, Martin Luther King Jr., Wyatt Tee Walker and other civil rights leaders decided to devise a program to break the back of segregation in Birmingham, Ala., through peaceful protest. “We began to prepare a top secret file which we called ‘Project C’ — the ‘C’ for Birmingham’s Confrontation with the fight for justice and morality in race relations,” King said in “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.”, edited by Clayborne Carson. The plans of “Project C” debuted in the spring of 1963.

“Confrontation” meant sit-ins and marches that April, which resulted in King’s arrest and led to his writing “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” “Confrontation” meant a children’s crusade that May, which led to enduring images of children being set upon by police dogs and high-pressure fire hoses. So when Waters uses the word “confrontational,” that’s what she’s talking about. Standing up to power in the face of injustice that is costing Black lives.

“I have been an activist all my adult life. I have been an activist on many issues dealing with justice in this country,” Waters told me during an interview on April 22. “I [do] not tolerate discrimination, racism and injustice. I speak up.” She talked all about “Project C” and the key thing meant by “confrontation.” “It means confronting this racism and this exclusion from being able to vote and live a decent life,” she said. “That’s what confrontation means.”

As for the criticism of her remarks by Judge Peter A. Cahill, the Chauvin trial judge who said Waters may have given the defense grounds to get the trial overturned on appeal, Waters wasn’t moved. Cahill “probably was angry that I said anything, no matter millions of people [were] talking about it. No matter people [were] saying the same thing I was saying,” she said. “I think he spoke out of turn.”

Waters finds it especially galling that her Republican detractors have “distorted” the word and what she meant. “They have not condemned the insurrection and the violence that took place by people many of them are associated with,” Waters said as she pointed to QAnon, Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. In the end, Waters thinks it’s all a “diversion” from the troubling antics of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

McCarthy’s censure vote was another kind of diversion, and it didn’t concern Waters in the slightest.

“It was a dishonest way of trying to basically diminish me and to make it look as if I’ve done something wrong. But don’t forget, I am attacked often. I get a lot of calls of people who want to kill me.… I’m in danger all the time,” Waters told me. “I’m an uppity Black woman who has the audacity to confront the system in ways that you’re not supposed to do. You’re supposed to be so afraid, so intimidated and so wanna keep your job and be an elected official and afraid that you’re not going to get reelected. I’m none of those things. I am who I am.”

Remember that the next time Waters says something that offends the situational sensibilities of McCarthy and other Republicans. They have yet to disavow the Big Lie and the man who perpetuates it. They continue to let white supremacists walk among them undisturbed. As Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said of McCarthy to reporters last week, “Clean up your mess, Kevin.… You’ve got no credibility.”