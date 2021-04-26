The Oscars tend to present actors as impeccable, bejeweled higher beings. Readers of celebrity weeklies may engage in the occasional schadenfreude of imagining that stars are just like us. But the truth is, we mostly don’t want them to be. The whole point of aspirational figures is that they give us something to live up to.

Yet on Sunday, it was clear that celebrities, like their audiences, have been cooped up for way too long. After striding through Los Angeles’s Union Station with an air of command and an Oscar statuette in hand, Regina King — who debuted as a film director last year with the Oscar-nominated “One Night in Miami” — made it to the event stage and … wobbled on her high heels.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Kaluuya, who won best supporting actor for an electrifying, tender performance as the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” got a little loopy during his acceptance speech. “Let’s celebrate life, man,” he exulted. “We’re breathing. We’re walking. It’s incredible. Life’s incredible! My mom met my dad. They had sex. It’s amazing!”

In more normal times, the failures of the rich and famous might deflate our own aspirations. But for this moment, seeing them struggling with dress-up clothes and being overcome by sheer excitement wasn’t depressing — it was sweet and reassuring. Relearning how to exist in the world is going to be hard not because we’re flawed mortals, but because spending more than a year in extreme isolation is distorting for everyone.

The Oscars also suggested that post-pandemic reemergence might bring a revival of two virtues the world could use a lot more of.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

First, compassion. Take Chloé Zhao, who in accepting the best director prize for her film “Nomadland” gave a speech that outlined a philosophy not just of her gentle road movie, but of life. “This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves,” Zhao told the audience. “And to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that.”

That’s a message a lot of Americans need to hear, especially after a year that has made it harder to be good to each other, even as the need for goodness has increased, sometimes to the point of desperation. Widespread vaccination will make it easier to provide direct kindness to friends and family from whom we’ve been separated. But an uneasy economic recovery and reckonings with racism will continue to draw on the national reservoir of empathy long after many feel exhausted and desperate to move on.

When it came to politics, rather than lecture, stars this year tended to ask for understanding. King acknowledged reporting that suggests many Oscar viewers tune out when stars start talking about partisan issues. But “as a mother of a Black son,” she said, “I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that.” Travon Free, who won an Oscar for best live action short for “Two Distant Strangers,” his film about a “Groundhog Day”-like loop of police violence, said to the audience: “I just ask that you please not be indifferent. Please, don’t be indifferent to our pain.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And then there was wonder. Though plenty of difficulty was acknowledged from the Oscar stage, several winners provided beautiful testaments to what’s wonderful about life, too.

For best aupporting actress winner Yuh-jung Youn, the delight of the evening was the chance to meet Brad Pitt, who presented her with her statuette for her work in “Minari” — stars have crushes and get dreams fulfilled, too! To Jon Batiste, who shared an Oscar for best original score with his collaborators on Pixar’s animated movie “Soul,” the occasion was a chance to celebrate that “God gave us 12 notes. It’s the same 12 notes Duke Ellington had, that Bach had, Nina Simone,” and within that musical vocabulary, anything is possible.

So the 2021 Academy Awards may have been low on popular nominees and escapist glitz. But the ceremony also offered a reassuring promise: that as strange as the transition back to normal might be, the process will be worth it. And in the second month of our second pandemic year, that’s more than enough.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement