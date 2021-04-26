There are hamburgers involved (seriously), but for his part, the president has so far implemented a strategy that seems almost designed to stay out of the news. Biden isn’t just refusing to be drawn into silly media controversies, he’s almost acting as though the national conversation is of minimal concern to him.

The contrast with the Donald Trump years couldn’t be stronger. Trump believed not only that he had to monopolize our attention for every waking moment, but that conflict that had him at its center was inevitably good for him. Where Biden tries to tamp down disagreement and create the perception of stability — even if it means you can go for days without thinking about him — Trump wanted chaos, believing that he could ride it to success.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is in many ways a natural extension of the events that brought Biden here. He did not capture the Democratic nomination in 2020 so much as he was gifted it by a primary electorate in the grip of sober calculation and lowered expectations, and his early successes in office (emphasis on early) suggest the value of underpromising and overdelivering.

There’s only so much Biden’s reassuring style can do to diffuse partisan conflict, however. The round of just-released polls show him in solid if unspectacular shape, averaging approval in the mid-50s. Though things have run smoothly since he came into office — no scandals, steady progress on the pandemic, an economy revving up — overall his approval is lower than that of most presidents at this stage (except Trump).

That demonstrates just how hardened partisanship has become. Just twelve years ago, significant numbers of Republicans joined in the honeymoon for Barack Obama (though they soon turned against him), just as many Democrats had eight years earlier for George W. Bush. Those days are over.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the question for Republicans is not whether they can convince their own partisans to disapprove of Biden. That’s not enough. They need to create an intensity of opposition, full of anger and motivation. For that, those voters need to be convinced that what they’re seeing isn’t stability at all. It’s crisis.

You see it in ways large and small, like the argument over whether an increase in migrants coming to the southern border is or is not a “crisis.” Border “crises” come with regularity, yet never produce the societal collapse that Republicans predict (remember the caravans of 2018 that were going to rampage through the country?). The wifi password at the House Republican retreat in Orlando is reportedly “Biden Border Crisis.”

The message is and will continue to be that America is falling apart because of Biden’s inaction, but also because of his actions. It isn’t enough to say that a Biden policy initiative is a bad idea; it must be turned into a crisis reaching right into every American’s home. Or mouth.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Which brings us to the hamburgers.

While discussing this kind of story risks spreading the lunacy, this one is such a revealing case study in the spread of misinformation that it’s worth noting. It starts with a ludicrous article in the UK’s Daily Mail that found a university study exploring how various changes in habits, including drastic reductions in meat consumption, might affect greenhouse gas emissions.

The Daily Mail article, produced as it was by people for whom integrity and honesty are utterly foreign concepts, made this leap: Biden wants to cut greenhouse emissions; some researchers said reducing meat consumption would cut greenhouse emissions; therefore “Biden’s climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH.” That is an actual quote.

Story continues below advertisement

Naturally, Fox News picked up this preposterous lie and ran with it, and before long, Republican governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Brad Little of Idaho were bravely announcing their intention to stand up to the imaginary jackbooted federal burger police, as were internet nincompoops like Donald Trump Jr.

Advertisement

All these well-known Republicans — all of them — know full well that there is no Biden burger-grabbing plan. But they also think their supporters are dumb enough to believe it, and they’re right. The insanity of the idea that there would be a legal limit on how much meat you can eat — the very thing that should make any sentient person say “That can’t possibly be true” — is what makes Republicans say “This is perfect.”