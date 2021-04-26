Ronald Weiser is content with neither.

Weiser, who made his fortune in commercial real estate, is both chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and a Republican member of the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents, who are elected by a statewide vote. He also served as U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, appointed by President George W. Bush.

Last month, he caused an uproar at the university when reports emerged of his calling Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel “those three witches,” using the phrase multiple times about the Democratic women in a speech to the North Oakland County Republican Club.

In the same speech, he said there was nothing that state Republicans could do — “other than assassination” — to unseat before the next election GOP Reps. Peter Meijer and Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Deans and other high-ranking officials at the university, Weiser’s alma mater, denounced his remarks, and his fellow regents passed a resolution calling for Weiser to resign. Although he apologized for his “flippant analogy” about the state’s female leadership and his “off-hand comments” about assassination, he refused to step aside.

“I will not resign … I will not be canceled,” he told an April 2 special meeting of the regents, who subsequently stripped him of his committee assignments.

You’d think that such a public scolding might send Weiser into seclusion, or at least convince him to take a timeout. But last week, Weiser was back, attacking Whitmer once more.

Scrolling through my emails, my eyes widened when I spotted one from Weiser, with the subject line, “Liberals are calling this ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ ”

The email turned out to be a fundraising pitch for the state GOP that he leads, touting Republicans’ push for a 39-bill package in the Michigan legislature that mimics other voter restriction efforts nationwide. Political fundraising letters are by nature bombastic as they try to shake the money tree. But coming from Weiser, so soon after his high-profile problems, this one invited scrutiny.

“Friend,” Weiser wrote, “Conservative governors all over the country are delivering common sense election reforms in the wake of the chaotic 2020 election that dragged on for days.

“And liberals are losing their minds!” (italics his). Then he recited now-standard GOP allegations about “glaring irregularities” that “shattered” faith in American democracy.

Weiser added, in bold-face type, which I’ll spare you, “But liberal Governor Gretchen Whitmer couldn’t care any less about fixing Michigan’s broken elections.”

Before asking for a $20 donation, Weiser said Whitmer “knows that Democrats have an unfair advantage at the ballot box right now — and with her name on the ballot again in 2022, she can’t afford to face a fair election!”

In addition to Weiser’s surprising return to the public eye so soon after being censured by the regents, two other things stood out from his email.

First, if Michigan liberals are losing their minds, plenty of them probably attended the university where Weiser is a regent. The University of Michigan has long history of liberal thinking — Tom Hayden as an undergraduate there in 1960 co-founded Students for a Democratic Society, which became one of the leading antiwar organizations in the 1960s.

Second, despite the outrage prompted by his original insult of Whitmer, Weiser returned to attacking her, accusing the governor of protecting her own reelection prospects by resisting attempts to fix a “broken” election system — broken in unspecified ways, of course. That’s undoubtedly a sign that Weiser will continue to attack Whitmer right up until the 2022 election.

He is showing the university that he is simply unmanageable — which can only deepen the discomfort that his fellow regents displayed at their April 2 meeting. It was fascinating, and kind of sad, to hear various regents thank Weiser for his past donations to the university — more than $100 million — even as they excoriated his rhetoric.

And complain is about all they can do, aside from removing his committee assignments. Weiser apparently cannot be shamed into leaving the board, and it would take 1 million signatures on a petition to put his name on the 2022 ballot for removal from office.

Nor will his name disappear from buildings on campus, unless he asks for it to be taken off.

But at least momentarily, Weiser’s detractors had their own say. On the weekend after the censure vote, the modernistic building that houses the Weiser Center for Emerging Democracies briefly bore a new banner.

It read, “Weiser Center for Voter Suppression, Political Assassination and Witch Burning.”