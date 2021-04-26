It’s too early to tell how far they’ll go. But this has been long in coming, and guns are just the beginning.

Some quick background. In a 2008 case called District of Columbia v. Heller, the court’s “originalist” conservatives took the text of the Second Amendment — “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” — and essentially crossed out everything up to and including “free State,” ruling for the first time that the right to bear arms has nothing to do with well-regulated militias but belongs to individuals.

Though the ruling in Heller made clear that many kinds of state restrictions on who could own guns and where they could be taken could still be allowed, today’s court is much more conservative than that one. And ever since, we’ve been waiting to see just how far the court will go in striking down regulations on guns.

On Monday the court announced that it will hear a challenge to a century-old New York state law that requires gun owners to have a reason to carry guns in public — because of their job or for some other justification — and not just because they think it’d be cool to be packing heat when they go down to the Gas-N-Sip. Similar laws regulate concealed carry licenses in other states, and they could potentially all be struck down, depending on how far the court’s conservatives try to go.

In short, if the court chose, it could use this case to create out of whole cloth a constitutional right to concealed carry — to say not just (as it did in Heller) that you have a right to buy a gun to protect your home, but that you have a right to buy a gun and take it almost anywhere.

To be clear, they might not. They might uphold the New York law in its entirety (which seems unlikely), or they might strike it down but write their decision in a narrow way that still allows for substantial limits on where people can carry guns and who can carry them.

But as many court observers have pointed out, the part of Antonin Scalia’s decision in Heller making clear that many kinds of restrictions were still allowed came about as a result of negotiations with Anthony M. Kennedy. He was the court’s swing justice at the time and much more open to such restrictions, but he has been replaced by Brett M. Kanvanaugh, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been replaced by Amy Coney Barrett.

Both Kavanaugh and Barrett have signaled in lower-court decisions that they don’t look kindly on gun restrictions.

In addition, the court doesn’t need to strike down all manner of state laws with this one case. They could begin a steady process of chipping away at those laws, one that arrives at the same destination but takes its time getting there. Gun advocates have mounted court challenges to a wide range of state laws, covering everything from assault weapons to “ghost guns” to laws that require you to be 21 before getting a concealed carry license (because if there’s anything we need, it’s more armed teenage boys walking around).

The conservative supermajority has the time and space to be methodical in dismantling gun regulation. If President Biden is going to get the chance to fill a seat on the court, it will probably come from the retirement of Stephen G. Breyer, who will be 86 at the end of Biden’s first term. That would mean replacing one liberal justice with another — and keeping the 6-3 conservative supermajority intact.

The same applies to all the other areas of law and Supreme Court precedent conservatives have been itching to upend (or intensify their assault on): abortion, environmental regulation, voting rights or just the ability of a duly elected Congress to pass laws the Republican Party doesn’t like. The conservative justices are like diners at a feast of reactionary jurisprudence, gazing over the table and deciding which appetizer to start with before they begin really stuffing their faces.

If there’s anything that could constrain the court from issuing a flood of far-right rulings, it would be a political calculation (and don’t for a second believe the justices when they claim the court ignores politics). A couple of them — the most likely are Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Kavanaugh — could decide that if they go too far too fast, they risk emboldening the cause of court reform, perhaps an expanded court or some other kind of reform that would make it less a weapon of right-wing ideological war.

But even their version of restraint will still amount to an assault of the kind Republicans can’t manage to achieve through the political system. Their agenda is long, they’ve got plenty of time, and they’re only getting started.