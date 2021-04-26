Elected Republicans are certainly more disconnected from reality than they were in that fleeting moment after the Jan. 6 attack when they took exception to the disgraced former president’s role in fueling the insurrection. Now, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is flat-out lying about the former president’s responsibility for inciting violence, arguing that Donald Trump was unaware of events at the Capitol during a phone conversation that day and acted promptly to diffuse it. This is contrary to McCarthy’s own previous account of the phone call, as well as accounts from others, making his latest spasm of political opportunism at the expense of democracy, truth and decency all the worse.

Meanwhile, right-wing media stars, having imbibed a white supremacist “replacement” myth, are now decrying the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. It is little wonder why nearly half of Republicans believe the jury in Chauvin’s trial reached the wrong verdict.

Whether the political insanity and cruelty of elected Republicans drives the right-wing media or the right-wing media drive Republican politicians to new lows, the result is a party that refutes the basic tenets of multiracial democracy and shows zero interest in actual governance.

Conservative Peter Wehner recognizes this phenomenon in a column for the Atlantic. “Having alienated college-educated suburban voters, many consequential Republicans decided their best bet is to keep their contracting coalition in a state of constant agitation and fear, combatants in a never-ending culture war, ‘embattled warriors making a last stand against the demise of everything,’” he writes. “And that, in turn, requires them to feed the base even greater falsehoods.”

Republican pols would rather blather about “woke corporations” than negotiate a badly needed infrastructure bill. And they would rather suppress voting to extend white dominance than craft responsible legislation to protect elections. (Indeed, as voting guru Richard L. Hasen points out in a New York Times op-ed, the most dangerous trend is the Republican state-level effort to lay the groundwork to corrupt the administration of elections so that pesky officials will not certify Republican losses.)

It would be lovely if Republicans “reformed from within,” as some nostalgic conservatives insist is possible. It would be a relief if the party responded to conservatives telling them hard truths. But if Jan. 6 only made them more deranged and Chauvin’s conviction only cemented their view that racism is nonexistent in policing, perhaps it is time to stop dreaming we can drain their cauldron of toxic lies, rampant racism and juvenile narcissism (I won’t wear a mask 'cause you’re not the boss of me!).

In this context, the media should stop bemoaning President Biden’s “failure” to find congressional Republican support for his policies. Notwithstanding Sen. Joe Manchin III’s fantastical search for reasonable Republicans, Biden is not dealing with a normal party that is capable of transactional politics or that concerns itself with the common good.

Faced with an authoritarian, irrational and racist Republican Party, Biden and congressional Democrats have no choice but to accomplish as much of their agenda as possible, try to secure some basic voting reforms and then beat back the scourge of an increasingly dangerous party in 2022. The stakes could not be higher.