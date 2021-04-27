still tens of thousands of new infections a day. There is still high unemployment. There are still restrictions on what Americans can safely do. Biden can take the opportunity to underscore the remarkable progress made so far but also to dispel the miasma of anti-vaccination and anti-mask disinformation that will only prolong the agony. It is not simply politicians who must stop catering to and even spreading disinformation; pastors, local leaders, civic groups and private employers must also combat vaccine and mask hesitancy. In engaging all Americans, Biden can point to the Biden should make certain to recognize the massive losses the nation has suffered and is still experiencing due to the unprecedented mishandling of the pandemic by the previous administration. There aretens of thousands of new infections a day. There ishigh unemployment. There arerestrictions on what Americans can safely do. Biden can take the opportunity to underscore the remarkable progress made so far but also to dispel the miasma of anti-vaccination and anti-mask disinformation that will only prolong the agony. It is not simply politicians who must stop catering to and even spreading disinformation; pastors, local leaders, civic groups and private employers must also combat vaccine and mask hesitancy. In engaging all Americans, Biden can point to the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allow maskless outside activities for fully vaccinated people, except in crowded settings. Our patience is paying off.

Biden would do well to explain how his administration has spent the $1.9 trillion in rescue plan funds. While Republicans opposed it, Americans are benefiting from the $1,400 checks, an enhanced vaccination rollout, new funds to states and cities, an expanded child tax credit and more. Now is a good time to tout the positive outcomes from activist government.

Biden can set out the stark difference between his jobs plan — which includes an inclusive view of infrastructure — and his critics’ plan, which is a pittance in comparison. What is it about his vision that his opponents don’t like — taxing corporations, many of which currently pay no federal taxes ? Spending to expand broadband in rural communities? New Veterans Administration hospitals? Biden can put Republicans back on their heels and sell his bold agenda to an already supportive public.

Biden’s biggest challenge might be to make the case for yet another plan — his American Families Plan. He needs to guard against a natural inclination to worry about the cumulative weight of spending and taxes. How much are we really increasing spending? Are tax increases really “eye-popping,” or just returning to pre-2017 levels? But reassuring Americans that we can “afford” another big legislative initiative will not be sufficient. Biden will need to sketch out why we will better off with new support for child care, paid family leave and tuition-free community college.

It is worth stepping back from the nitty-gritty of each plan to explain what the result of “building back better” will look like. Explaining what the average family gets when all of it becomes law, how much progress can be made against climate change and how our country as a whole can benefit is essential to debunking the notion that Biden is carrying out some scary socialist scheme.

It would be a mistake to ignore foreign policy. The United States has performed a major pivot in a short time period. Human rights are now a priority. The administration has begun shoring up alliances, rejoining the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accord, imposing new tough sanctions against Russia and attempting to corral Iran’s nuclear weapons program. How does this make Americans safer and more prosperous? Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken say their foreign policy is focused on the middle class, so it is fair to ask about the consequences of these moves. Biden also needs to explain just how the United States will prevent Afghanistan from descending into a failed state that harbors terrorists. Can the Afghan government survive our departure, or are terrorist groups that might reconstitute no longer a direct threat?