Well, tonight I ask you to join me in making a different choice — a choice to join hands across the aisle to meet the unparalleled challenges of our time. In the past 12 months, we have been hit by the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the 1930s and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s. These trials have tested our nation as never before. But when Americans are united, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. So tonight, I will outline my plans to unite the country so we can defeat the pandemic, revive our economy, better educate our children, heal our racial divisions and live up to our proud legacy as a nation of immigrants.