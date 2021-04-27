Where are the Twitter fights? Why is Biden not making gaffes every day? How can his administration say nice things about Republican proposals that are patently unserious (as the White House did with the puny Republican offer on infrastructure)?

The answer is that Biden is playing a different game than the one to which Republicans and the media are accustomed. This is in direct contrast to the obsessive, toxic political chatter that dominated the past four years and produced few if any policy results. Klain said Biden only speaks to the American people “when he has something to say” and not just to “chat or fill airtime.” That amounts to about twice a week, by his calculation.

Lack of presidential broadcasting does not mean the administration is failing to communicate with the public. To the contrary, with thrice weekly covid-19 task force briefings, daily White House news briefings (often with a top administration official) and a blizzard of fact sheets, there is no shortage of information about the policies Biden is pursuing. What is striking is that this is a president unwilling to play pundit, media critic or partisan campaigner (for now).

The administration benefits in keeping the focus on substance when Republicans have so little substance to offer. Reporters and pundits regularly bemoan the sparseness of Biden’s interactions with the media, but that is not governing; that is performance art for a media and political culture used to feeding off constant bickering over what the president said, what he meant, who he allegedly offended and the hyperfocus on “process.”

Asked about passing the infrastructure package as a reconciliation bill, Klain gave the sports cliche that the administration focuses on “one game at a time.” He explained, Biden’s legislative strategy is to take things “to do as much as we can on a bipartisan basis through regular order.” No venom at Republicans. No despair that the GOP is largely still in the thrall of the MAGA radicals.

Instead of inundating the country with his rhetoric and political commentary, Biden offers a president hard a work — meeting with business leaders, visiting with mayors, receiving briefings from real experts and the like. Isn’t that what tens of millions of voters wanted? After four years of a crazed narcissist at the helm, many exhausted and anxious Americans seem content to not think so much about politics and not to invest so much emotional energy in the daily news cycle.

One of the benefits of democracy over totalitarianism is that the latter capitalizes all of the intellectual, emotional and political oxygen. While megalomaniacal autocrats demand constant attention, democratic leaders are more willing to leave plenty of space outside of partisan politics. That is where the creative energy, human connections and the civic life of communities can operate without constant distraction. After the claustrophobia of mentally living inside the MAGA media world and physically sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic, a less-is-more presidency is precisely what our political culture and collective psyche need.

The media reflexively (and for obvious economic interests) looks for constant conflict. If the former president is muzzled, they will incessantly follow the hateful utterances of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.) If the president is not ranting about insufficiently docile companies, they will give plenty of airtime to Republicans’ whining about Major League Baseball. That does not mean the country at large must pay attention, and judging from the decline in cable ratings, they aren’t.

Returning politics to its proper sphere and a reasonable, limited share of our mental energies may well drain it of some of the paralyzing toxicity. Separating politics from tribal identity and culture wars may be Biden’s most surprising achievement as president to date. The country is infinitely better off with a president who gets hundreds of millions of shots in arms and slows the torrent of unemployment claims than one who mouths off about the Republican contrived offense of the day.