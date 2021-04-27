The two-time Republican presidential candidate filled his political career with enough offensive bile such that CNN had to know what it was getting when it signed him to a contract in 2017. As a CNN commentator, Santorum didn’t disgrace himself to the extremes of the network’s band of hard-line Trump sycophants. After Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Santorum tried to steer a middle course between sanity — Trump lost the election — and partisanship — not pounding the Republicans too much for their anti-democratic activities. “Democracy is working. It’s working — it’s working today,” said Santorum on Dec. 14, after the electoral college cast its presidential votes. “I don’t see any Republican blocking that democracy from working. So I think the narrative that somehow Republicans have abandoned all their sanity and have thrown in with Donald Trump just doesn’t fit with the facts of what we’re seeing happening today.” A CNN colleague pointed out that more than 100 Republicans backed a Texas lawsuit to overturn the free and fair election.