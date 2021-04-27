Of course, there’s another reason crazy narratives are tough to dispel: They’re designed to inflame by warping a matter of policy into a matter of identity. Forget about any serious discussion of how to curb climate change. Meat has always been a favorite way in this country to perform masculinity. Men love to eat the stuff, women are often treated like it. Just take a look at 4chan’s favorite term for an insufficiently manly male, a weak and submissive discredit to his gender: the “soy boy.”