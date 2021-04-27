Groups at low risk want to know what’s in it for them to get vaccinated. “Get vaccinated, and see nothing change — but trust us, it eventually will” isn’t nearly as compelling as “Get vaccinated and go to Europe this summer!” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was understandably cautious on issuing this guidance: Vaccines that are 90 percent effective mean that 10 percent of those vaccinated can still get sick if they are exposed. The scientific community is still debating the extent to which vaccines stop covid-19 spread vs. merely preventing severe disease. The risk is also greater the more spread there is, making it even harder for the CDC to back off safety guidance as covid cases surge in states such as Michigan and mass tragedy unfolds in India. But vaccination is by far the best tool we have to slow the spread and prevent disease — better than masks, social distancing and even shutdowns. Relaxing restrictions for vaccinated Americans is the right trade-off to incentivize more people to get shots and sharply cut risk among a larger group.