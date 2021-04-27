A 2009 study found that before AEDPA, between one-half and two-thirds of state death row prisoners were able to obtain some sort of relief in federal court — a good indication of just how inadequate the states had been at safeguarding constitutional rights. Between 2001 and 2006, the figure dropped to 12 percent. Since then, even as DNA testing uncovers more and more wrongful convictions, the Supreme Court has applied AEDPA in increasingly restrictive ways. It was AEDPA that prevented the federal courts from overturning the conviction of Brendan Dassey, the teen from the Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer” whose admission to police bore all the hallmarks of a false confession. The high court has also cited the law in also barring federal courts from reviewing convictions won with forensic evidence now disproven by science. Claims that might likely otherwise succeed on the merits never even get considered because, without a lawyer to assist them, prisoners are tripped up by the law’s rigid technicalities.