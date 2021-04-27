A few days ago, I drove three hours to Nogales from my home in Phoenix, but it might as well have been Chicago, so far is the city removed from the realities and understanding of life on the border. I found Gallardo and Caballero ferrying shopping carts full of merchandise from a shuttered store owned by the same owner of La Familia. This is how they have kept La Familia stocked since October, when it reopened after closing last March, hoping for a holiday boom that never came. This, they said, is how they hope to keep it going until customers start coming through the doors again.