Thankfully, the septuagenarian in the Oval Office seems clear-eyed about this. During his first presidential news conference last month, Biden cited Beijing to make the case for investing in American workers. He promised not to let China become the world’s largest economy or most powerful military on his watch, but he framed the clash as bigger than one country. “Your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on the issue of who succeeded,” the president predicted, “autocracy or democracy.”