The fatal April 11 shooting of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb by White police officer Kim Potter also involved dramatic facts on the ground: Wright was pulled over in a traffic stop because of an expired car registration and possibly for having something hanging from his rearview mirror. During the stop, police learned that a warrant for Wright’s arrest had been issued because he missed a court hearing involving two misdemeanor charges. They attempted to detain him; he struggled with police to get back in car; Potter warned she would use a stun gun. Potter allegedly mistook her handgun for her taser, firing once into Wright’s chest and killing him. She has been charged with manslaughter.