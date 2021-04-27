Split-second decision is called for: Shoot or don’t shoot; save a life by ending a life; no time to think it over.
The fatal April 11 shooting of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb by White police officer Kim Potter also involved dramatic facts on the ground: Wright was pulled over in a traffic stop because of an expired car registration and possibly for having something hanging from his rearview mirror. During the stop, police learned that a warrant for Wright’s arrest had been issued because he missed a court hearing involving two misdemeanor charges. They attempted to detain him; he struggled with police to get back in car; Potter warned she would use a stun gun. Potter allegedly mistook her handgun for her taser, firing once into Wright’s chest and killing him. She has been charged with manslaughter.
There’s no reference to race in either set of facts. Why, it may be asked, should race even enter the picture?
At first blush, race appears to be a nonfactor in Ma’Khia’s case, according to a review of the video by CNN law-enforcement analysts, including highly respected former D.C. police chief and former Philadelphia police commissioner, Charles Ramsey.
If "you don’t shoot, the one young lady — she stabs the other one and she dies,” Ramsey said. “But he had no other alternative, in my mind, other than to take some action because of what was going on. The young lady who was shot was clearly the aggressor in this case.”
A police body camera video showed Reardon arriving on the scene and opening fire with four shots when Ma’Khia appeared to try to stab a second girl.
But no mention of race. Just as race was not included in the version of events laid out by city officials and body-cam video in the fatal shooting of Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
So how could race become a factor that influenced the killing of Ma’Khia and Wright?
Enter thought-provoking “what ifs?”
Suppose Reardon had rolled up on a suburban scene of bickering white girls, with one wielding a knife? Would an armed 16-year-old White girl have ended up dead at the hands of a police officer who hit the ground with gun blazing? Or would he have tried to first distract and talk her out of it?
A groundbreaking 2017 Georgetown Law study on adultification bias may provide a clue as to what also might have been afoot when Ma’Khia’s life was taken.
The study, confirmed in a 2019 follow-up, showed that adults view Black girls as more adultlike and less innocent than White girls.
The study found that negative stereotypes of Black women as angry, aggressive and hypersexualized are projected onto Black girls. The process is linked to harsher treatment for Black girls than White girls. Black girls are nearly three times as likely to be referred to the juvenile justice system than their White peers, are suspended from school five times as often as White girls, and experience less empathy than their White peers. In an adult cop’s eyes, Black girls will stab. How many angry White girls get shot down by police?
And Wright? There is research that suggests the mere presence of a Black man can trigger thoughts in the minds of Whites that he may be violent or criminal. Think violent crime, think Black males. Three police officers could not subdue an unarmed black man. A weapon was required. Use-of-force decisions are informed by Black faces.
Oh, to be Dylann Roof.
On the evening of June 17, 2015, Roof, a 21-year-old White unemployed former landscaper, gunned down nine unsuspecting churchgoers at the Black and historically significant Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, S.C. — and then ran for his life.
Less than a day later, Roof was caught and arrested by police officers in Shelby, N.C., who quickly holstered their weapons, as he was talked out of his car.
In custody, the suspected mass murder said he was hungry.
Imagine if a Black man who shot and killed nine souls at a White evangelical church, got caught and advised his White captors that he would like something to eat?
Shelby’s finest quickly bought the starving slaughterer a Burger King hamburger to munch on until the FBI arrived.
George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant: If you’re White, you keep your life. And get a meal, too.
C’mon King, what’s race got to do with it?
