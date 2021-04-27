Biden is turning down the temperature on our politics. Although Biden is obviously no fan of Trump, he does not go out of his way to trash his predecessor the way that Trump did with Barack Obama — “Bad (or sick) guy!” Nor does Biden attack the news media when they run stories he doesn’t like; no more accusations of “fake news.” Biden’s civility hasn’t ended polarization (78 percent of Republicans say they strongly disapprove of the way he has handled his job), but it has made it a lot harder for Republican politicians and the right-wing media to attack him. They have to make up Biden plans — claiming, most recently, that he wants to cut red meat consumption by 90 percent — because the actual Biden plans are so popular.