Iran’s team of negotiators, led by Zarif, was alternately portrayed as villains or heroes on the news, depending on the perceived concessions they were able to extract from or concede to world powers. Zarif became such a focus of those reports that, for weeks leading up to the landmark deal, every time he would appear on the television screen, my cellmate and I would half-joke that the third bed in our cramped quarters was being kept for him.