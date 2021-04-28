Even outlier states that have gained seats, such as California, Colorado and Oregon, stand out as cautionary tales. Oregon has no state sales tax, and Colorado is ranked 34th among the 50 states and D.C. in its tax burden. Biden carried Colorado by 13.5 points in 2020, but those same people also voted to cut the state’s flat income tax in a ballot measure. California, meanwhile, lost a congressional seat this census for the first time since it joined the Union in 1850. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are leaving the state each year, mainly from the high-cost regions of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area, to move to other states. Even those who stay don’t always vote for progressive policies, as evidenced by the defeat last year of a ballot initiative that would have raised property taxes on business.