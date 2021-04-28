Russia brought this nihilistic mind-set to its covert efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 and 2020 elections in Donald Trump’s favor. But the American right, which was effectively allied with the Kremlin in both campaigns, has so successfully internalized the secret of Russian disinformation operations that it no longer requires much — if any — help from Vladimir Putin. Two stories that spread like wildfire across the information landscape in the past week show how the right can be just as brazen as the Russians in spreading fake news.