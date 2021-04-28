Republicans’ attacks on Biden were often really directed at the women and people of color nearby — the fear that he would turn over governance to the “harpies” Kamala and Nancy, that he would be unmanned, an empty husk controlled by a wicked witch. So this week we can rejoice that Pelosi and Harris will be on the podium, while realizing that Biden gets to be the address-giver because he is not them: not “nasty,” not “crazy,” not “angry,” not seen as radical or controversial because of his gender or race.