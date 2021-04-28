Republicans’ attacks on Biden were often really directed at the women and people of color nearby — the fear that he would turn over governance to the “harpies” Kamala and Nancy, that he would be unmanned, an empty husk controlled by wicked witches. So this week we can rejoice that Pelosi and Harris will be on the podium, while realizing that Biden gets to be the address-giver because he is not them: not “nasty,” not “crazy,” not “angry,” not seen as radical or controversial because of his gender or race.