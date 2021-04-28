The whole speech pushed in one direction. He neatly tied the climate change issue into a way to create “jobs, jobs, jobs.” He gestured at bipartisanship by commending Republicans for coming up with their own jobs plan, only to warn that “the rest of the world is not waiting for us. … Doing nothing is not an option.” Biden’s bipartisanship clearly has its limits. He said that he would only raise taxes on the rich — a claim that will be closely monitored.